Delhi University to get two new campuses and Veer Savarkar College, here's all you need to know

Delhi University (DU) is set to expand by laying the foundation stone for three new projects. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid the foundation stones for the projects at the Delhi University (DU) campus (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid the foundation stones for the projects at the Delhi University (DU) campus: the Veer Savarkar College in Roshanpura, Najafgarh; an academic block for a west campus in Dwarka; and an academic block for an east campus in Surajmal Vihar.

About the project:

The project, with an investment of over ₹600 crore, aims to boost educational opportunities and modernise facilities.

The East campus at Surajmal Vihar and the West campus at Dwarka Sector 22 are being added to the existing North and South campuses as part of DU's efforts to expand its presence across the city.

“ Today is a landmark day for Delhi, with transformative projects in housing, infrastructure and education being launched to accelerate the city's development,” mentioned PM Modi on X (formerly Twitter).

Veer Savarkar College:

The Veer Savarkar College at Roshanpura, Najafgarh, which is just a five-minute walk from the West Campus, has a built-up area of 18,816.56 square metres and an estimated cost of ₹140 crore, will offer modern facilities, including 24 classrooms, eight tutorial rooms, 40 faculty rooms, department libraries, conference rooms and a canteen.

Also Read: ‘Name DU college after Manmohan Singh instead of Veer Savarkar’: NSUI's appeal to PM Modi

East Campus:

The East Campus, spanning 15.25 acres, is being developed at an estimated cost of ₹373 crore. It will offer LLB, LLM and an integrated five-year LLB programme, alongside other multidisciplinary courses.

The campus will feature state-of-the-art facilities, including 60 classrooms, 10 tutorial rooms, six moot courts, four computer labs, two cafeterias and two common rooms, spread across a built-up area of 59,618 square metres.

West Campus:

The West Campus, being built at ₹107 crore, will be a new academic block in the first phase. Covering 19,434.28 square metres, it will have 42 classrooms, two moot courts, a digital library, conference rooms, seminar halls and separate common rooms for boys and girls.

PM Modi said the launch of infrastructure projects in the education sector would help strengthen academic infrastructure and provide world-class learning environments for students.

Also Read: Year-ender 2024: Time to reel in the drama from Delhi University's campus

According to DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh, the new campuses will be ready in the next 1.5 to two years, significantly expanding the university's infrastructure and creating more opportunities for students.

He described these developments as a major step towards providing accessible and quality education, with the government allocating over ₹600 crore for the projects.

"Through these additional infrastructure projects, we aim to create more seats and new opportunities, which will be ready within 1.5 to two years. I would like to express our gratitude to the government for investing in these projects," Singh said in a video message.

Also Read: Delhi University to introduce one-year PG course from 2026; some teachers criticise move

Currently, Delhi University operates through its North and South campuses. With the addition of the East and West campuses, the university will establish a presence in all four directions of the city, Singh noted.

(With Agency Inputs)