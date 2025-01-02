‘Name DU college after Manmohan Singh instead of Veer Savarkar’: NSUI's appeal to PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the University of Delhi's upcoming college on Friday, named after Veer Savarkar. The institution in Najafgarh was approved by the university's executive council in 2021. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (DPR PMO/ANI)(HT_PRINT)

The prime minister will also lay the foundation stones for two campuses in East and West Delhi.

“It is a matter of great pride for us that Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation for three new Delhi University projects tomorrow. The first project is the East Delhi campus, followed by the West Delhi campus and Veer Savarkar College in Najafgarh,” PTI quoted DU vice chancellor Yogesh Singh as saying.

"Through these additional infrastructure projects, we aim to create more seats and new opportunities, which will be ready within 1.5 to two years. I would like to express our gratitude to the government for investing in these projects," Singh added.

However, the Congress-affiliated students' wing, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has written to PM Modi, urging him to name the upcoming college after former prime minister Manmohan Singh instead of Savarkar.

According to a PTI report, NSUI president Varun Choudhary in his letter highlighted Singh's contributions to education and governance.

"Honourable Prime Minister, you are set to inaugurate a college named after Veer Savarkar under the University of Delhi. NSUI strongly demands that this institution be named after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji. His recent passing has left a deep void, and the most fitting tribute to his legacy would be to dedicate premier educational institutions in his name," the letter read.

Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died at the age of 92 on December 26.

NSUI seeks inclusion of Manmohan Singh's life journey in academic curricula

NSUI also called for including Singh’s life journey, from a post-Partition student to a global icon, in academic curricula.

They emphasised that Manmohan Singh's legacy as a scholar, economist and public servant symbolised resilience, merit and dedication to public welfare.

"Singh established numerous institutions like IITs, IIMs, AIIMS and introduced the Central Universities Act. Naming institutions after him will inspire generations and honour his transformative vision. The government must act immediately to recognise his unparalleled contributions to India," the NSUI said.

NSUI further requested the establishment of a central university named after Singh and the inclusion of his achievements in the academic curricula.

