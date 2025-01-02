PM Modi's New Year gift to Delhi: Veer Savarkar College, WTC inauguration, flats to JJ cluster residents | Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the World Trade Centre (WTC) Nauroji Nagar and lay the foundation stone for Veer Savarkar College at Roshanpura on Friday, January 3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the 'Veer Bal Diwas' programme at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. (PTI File Photo)(PTI)

The World Trade Centre has replaced over 600 outdated quarters with modern commercial towers, creating approximately 34 lakh square feet of premium commercial space.

Equipped with advanced amenities, the project integrates sustainable practices, including a zero-discharge system, solar energy generation, and rainwater harvesting, showcasing its commitment to green building principles.

He will lay the foundation for three major projects at Delhi University on January 3, worth over ₹600 crore. These include an academic block at the Eastern Campus in Surajmal Vihar, an academic block at the Western Campus in Dwarka, and the development of Veer Savarkar College at Roshanpura, Najafgarh, which is equipped with modern educational facilities.

As per schedule, Modi will visit Swabhiman Apartments in Ashok Vihar, Delhi, to inspect newly built flats for residents of Jhuggi Jhopri clusters under the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project at 12.10 pm. Later, at 12.45 PM, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for the development projects in Delhi.

He will hand over keys to 1,675 newly constructed flats at Swabhiman Apartments in Ashok Vihar, Delhi, to eligible beneficiaries. This marks the completion of the second successful In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The project aims to provide residents of the city's JJ clusters with a healthier and improved living environment, complete with essential amenities and facilities.

For each flat constructed at a cost of ₹25 lakh, eligible beneficiaries contribute less than 7 percent of the total cost. This includes a nominal fee of ₹1.42 lakh, along with a maintenance charge of ₹30,000 for five years.

PM Modi will visit Nauroji Nagar and the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) Type-II Quarters at Sarojini Nagar.

The GPRA Type-II Quarters at Sarojini Nagar comprise 28 towers with over 2,500 residential units, equipped with modern amenities and efficient space utilization.

The project integrates sustainable features such as rainwater harvesting, sewage and water treatment plants, and solar-powered waste compactors, promoting eco-friendly living.