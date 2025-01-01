Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh meets PM Modi: ‘A fantastic start to 2025’

Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Diljit Dosanjh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Diljit Dosanjh/X)

“A fantastic start to 2025. A very memorable meeting with PM @narendramodi Ji. We talked about a lot of things including music of course!” Dosanjh wrote on X, while sharing some pictures of his meeting with the prime minister.

PM Modi also took to X and shared a glimpse of his meeting with the actor-singer.

“A great interaction with Diljit Dosanjh! He’s truly multifaceted, blending talent and tradition. We connected over music, culture and more,” he posted.

Dosanjh concluded his “Dil-Luminati India Tour” in Ludhiana on Tuesday. The event at the Punjab Agriculture University ground on New Year's eve, marked the end of the singer's two-month nationwide trek which began in the national capital on October 26.

Diljit shared a series of videos from the Ludhiana concert on his official Instagram page.

"VIBE CHECK KAR. Happy Happy New Year Folks. THIS IS MY CITY LUDHIANA. DIL-LUMINATI TOUR's Grand Finale Doesn't Get BIGGER Than This," he captioned a clip that showed the crowd grooving to his chartbuster track "G.O.A.T.".

Diljit sang "Main Hoon Punjab" from his acclaimed movie "Amar Singh Chamkila". According to the video, the "Dil-Luminati India Tour" was the "Biggest tour of Indian History".

During the concert, the singer invited veteran Punjabi singer and politician Muhammad Sadiq, who he described as the "REAL OG", and sang the legend's popular song "Malki Keema" along with him.

Diljit Dosanjh declared Guwahati concert to ex-PM Manmohan Singh

On December 30, Dosanjh dedicated his concert in Guwahati to former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who breathed his last on December 26.

The singer-actor on Instagram shared a video from Sunday's concert in which he spoke about the lessons he believes people should learn from Singh.

"Today’s Concert is dedicated to Dr Manmohan Singh Ji. DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24," he captioned the post.

In the clip, Dosanjh recalled how Singh would never speak ill about anyone even if someone did so towards him.

"He lived a very simple life. If I look at the journey of his life, it was so simple. Even if someone talked ill about him, he never reverted in the same manner. In politics, it's the toughest thing to avoid," he is heard saying in the video.

(With PTI inputs)