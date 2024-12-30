Diljit Dosanjh dedicates Guwahati concert to late Manmohan Singh, talks about tackling tough situations. Watch

Singer Diljit Dosanjh dedicated his concert in Guwahati to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Diljit posted a clip after his Dil-Luminati show. The singer also praised the late PM and urged the youth to learn how to tackle tough situations from Manmohan Singh. (Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh pays heartfelt tribute to Manmohan Singh) Diljit Dosanjh spoke about the late Manmohan Singh at his Guwahati concert.

Diljit Dosanjh pays tribute to late Manmohan Singh

In the video, Diljit paid respect to Manmohan Singh. Talking about the simplicity of the former politician, Diljit said, "Agar main unki life ki journey ki taraf dekhu, toh unhone itna saada jeewan jia hai. Agar unko kisi ne bura bhi bola, toh unhone kabhi ulta jawaab nhi diya. Halanki politics ke career me ye sabse mushkil kaam hai (If I look at his life, he led a very simple one. Even if someone spoke ill about him, he never answered back. This is, however, the toughest thing to do in politics)."

Diljit remembers late PM's quote

Diljit even shared a quote by the late PM, "Hazaron jawab o se meri khamoshi acchi, najane kitne sawalon ki aabrun rakhe." It loosely translates to – My silence is better than a thousand answers, it has saved the grace of many questions.

He added, "I think today's youth should learn it, I should too. We should focus on our goals even if people speak worst about us and try to distract us. The one who is speaking badly about us is also an avatar of God. You are being tested on how you react to it."

Sharing the video, Diljit wrote, “Today’s Concert is dedicated to Dr Manmohan Singh Ji (folded hands emoji). DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24 (lotus emoji).”

Manmohan Singh died on Thursday at 92 in Delhi after a prolonged illness. His political career spanned several decades, with notable positions including Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996. He served as the 13th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014, succeeding Atal Bihari Vajpayee.