Manmohan Singh dies: Kapil Sharma, Sunny Deol, Madhuri Dixit, Diljit Dosanjh pay heartfelt tributes

Several Bollywood celebrities shared heartfelt condolences for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who died at the age of 92 on Thursday. AIIMS New Delhi announced that he breathed his last on Thursday night, succumbing to age-related ailments. (Also Read – Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to Shyam Benegal: ‘We have lost another stalwart of film industry') Kapil Sharma shared a picture with Manmohan Singh to pay tribute to the former prime minister.

Bollywood pays tribute

Taking to X, actor-comedian Kapil Sharma shared a throwback picture from one of his meetings with Manmohan Singh. "India has lost one of its finest leaders today. Dr. Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms and a symbol of integrity and humility, leaves behind a legacy of progress and hope. His wisdom, dedication, and vision transformed our nation. Rest in peace, Dr. Singh. Your contributions will never be forgotten," he wrote in the caption.

Madhuri Dixit also shared a picture of Manmohan Singh on her Instagram Stories along with a note stating, “Dr. Manmohan Singh's journey and service to the nation reflect true wisdom and grace. His leadership reminds us that quiet determination can move mountains. A remarkable leader and an even more remarkable human being. My deepest condolences to his family and countless loved ones. Om Shanti.”

Actor Sunny Deol, too, paid his heartfelt condolences over the death of Manmohan Singh. In an Instagram Story, he remembered Manmohan Singh with a picture of the former prime minister and acknowledging him as a “visionary leader.”

"I'm deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh, a visionary leader who played a pivotal role in shaping India's economic liberalization. His wisdom, integrity& contributions to the nation's growth will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences. #RIPDr ManmohanSingh," Sunny wrote.

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh shared a picture of Manmohan Singh on his Instagram Stories as well, along with the caption, “Oh Waheguru (folded hands emoji).”

Swara Bhasker also shared a picture on X of Manmohan Singh presenting an honour to Swara, who is dressed in a white saree. “The demise of #ManmohanSingh ji who (looking back) presided over India’s actual ‘Acchey Din’ feels like the end of an era when India was actually (more) democratic , when Indians were free(er) of fear & intolerance and when Indian public discourse had more decency. Farewell Dr. Singh. You gave India more than you got credit for. (blue heart and folded hands emojis).”

More about Manmohan Singh

Singh retired from Rajya Sabha earlier this year after serving for 33 years in the house. Manmohan Singh, born in Punjab in 1932, served two terms as Prime Minister of India – from 2004 to 2014.

He took the oath of office for the first time in 2004, after Congress' win in 2004 Lok Sabha election against Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA. He served his second term from 2009 to 2014. He was then succeeded by PM Narendra Modi in 2014.

– With ANI inputs.