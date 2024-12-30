Year-ender 2024: Time to reel in the drama from Delhi University's campus

From making their way to the Republic Day Parade to finally getting a students’ union president, the Delhi University students witnessed a lot in the year gone by! Here’s a recap of some of the most exhilarating and heart-wrenching moments of 2024’s #CampusKeDin. Here's a round up of some of the memorable moments of 2024 from DU campus.

DUSU Elections: Play, Pause, Play

NSUI’s Ronak Khatri was announced as DUSU president in November. (Photo: PTI)

When the campus witnessed DUSU elections, it was certainly one of the most dramatic moments of the year. As the josh on campus reached a new high, the cleanliness quotient reached a new low, which lead the Delhi High Court to put a pause on the democracy drama until the candidates cleaned up their own mess! After months of delay, the ball finally set rolling and it was in November when NSUI’s Ronak Khatri was announced as the DUSU president. The split win actually led to NSUI and ABVP securing two posts each.

Fests decoded with QR code

The fest season dragged uptil April this year, and students as well as the authorities decided to implement some unusual measures to avoid over crowding and ensure safety on campus. These included mandatory pre-registration by all attendees as well as unique QR codes generated as per Aadhaar card and college ID. While the QR codes ensured that only college students gained access to enter/attend the fest, it resulted in drastically lower turnout as compared to the fests in previous years especially at Maitreyi College, Miranda House, and Sri Venkateswara College.

First all-girls’ NCC troupe’s salute to Prez and PM

Two all-girls troupes of National Cadet Corps (NCC) made history as they marched in the Republic Day Parade at the Kartavya Path.(Photo: Dhruv Sethi/HT)

Making history, two all-girls troupes of National Cadet Corps (NCC) — comprising 148 cadets with a total of 21 students from DU — marched in the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path. Some students among these also got a chance to march past the following day, during the Prime Minister’s parade.

PTM for college irks students

Quite a few colleges including Hansraj, Aryabhatta, and Shaheed Bhagat Singh asked several students to bring their parents for a PTM (parent-teacher meeting), in April. Their list particularly featured those with had low attendance and low marks, as these students were not eligible to get admit cards! While authorities maintained that this was a regular procedure to maintain discipline, the students on the other hand felt they were back in school and harshly criticised the move to rope in parents.

Nayak-inspo: 10 female students serve as one-day prez

Former DUSU President with one among the 10 female students who were selected to play his role on campus for a day.

In April, the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) celebrated Navratri in a unique way. Ten female students were selected from across the varsity, based on an essay submission, to play DUSU president for one day each. The then DUSU president, Tushar Dedha, had propelled the initiative to address the various issues of the female students body.

Hindu vs Miranda: Who scored?

Among the celebs, who are Hindu College alumni, visited the campus this year. These included filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and actors Tisca Chopra, Rajesh Kumar, and Aishwarya Sakhuja, to name a few.

This year, Hindu College celebrated its 125 years and nostalgia overcame celebs from the world of cinema and TV, as they returned to their alma mater to celebrate. Among the alumnus who visited were filmmakers Imtiaz Ali and Vishal Bhardwaj, singer Rekha Bhardwaj, and actors Tisca Chopra, Rajesh Kumar, and Aishwarya Sakhuja, to name just a few. But that’s not all, for Hindu even grabbed the rank 1 in this year’s NIRF rankings, by breaking Miranda House’s seven-year streak of bagging the top spot!

LSR grad bags nearly ₹ 50 lakh job

The placement season read $$$ for youngsters with a new high being recorded for a graduate. In January, a final-year student of BA (Hons) Economics at Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) secured a pre-placement offer of ₹48.9 lakh per annum. Ranking second on the list was Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) with ₹35 lakh being the highest offer. Following behind were Hindu College and Kirori Mal College ( ₹21.5 lakh).

Foodie dreams up in flames + RIP Pinki uncle

Recently, fire broke out at the Shri Meenakshi South Indian Cafe (SMSIC) at Gwyer Hall hostel in North Campus.(Photo: Instagram)

It was a rough year for DU’s foodies. Pinki Uncle —the beloved bhel puri vendor who would set shop near Campus Law Centre — passed away in November, leaving students with memories of his tangy treats and sweet demeanour. But all was up in flames when fire broke out at two iconic spots this year — a food van near Vishwavidyalaya metro station and the Shri Meenakshi South Indian Cafe (SMSIC) at Pandit Ji Canteen. The latter is a 70 years old cafe at Gwyer Hall hostel in North Campus, and was under fire on Friday making present students as well the alumni recall their fond memories of the hall that was established some 86 years ago, which makes it one of the oldest DU hostels.

A century for convocation

Marking the 100th convocation, the varsity introduced several new security features to upgrade the degree issued to students. These certificates included currency-like features such as micro-text, hidden images, and invisible ink logos. These were also made waterproof, heat-resistant, and resistant to chemicals. Other security elements included ultraviolet light detection, microprinting, reverse microtext, and rainbow-coloured foiling.

Rainbow hues rule

Members of Hindu College Queer Collective organised the Pride Parade in November.(Photos: Manoj Verma/HT)

North Campus got a queer lit-up as members of Hindu College Queer Collective’s Pride Parade hit the streets yet again! Over 280 students turned up for the event this year, making it a colourful carnival of rainbow flags, slogan chants, and unapologetic show of pride. From stalls selling quirky wares to high-octane cultural performances, this Pride event had it all to smash stigma and own the campus like never before.

