Republic Day: How’s the Josh? High Ma’am! In Focus: Delhi University’s all girls’ NCC troupe

Kadam kadam badhaye ja... is what our country’s soldiers sing and march to as part of the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path. Joining them were some students of Delhi University who made history as they saluted President Droupadi Murmu today (January 26) and tomorrow, on January 27, will participate in the Prime Minister’s rally at Delhi Cantonment’s Cariappa Parade Ground. Two all-girls contingents from NCC Delhi marched at Kartavya Path, today. Some of these are DU students, who will also march in the Prime Minister’s Rally, tomorrow, and salute PM Narendra Modi.(Photo: Dhruv Sethi/HT)

Cadets have been training day and night at the Cariappa Parade Ground since December 28.(Dhruv Sethi/HT)

Swelled with pride, these youngsters share their excitement at being part of the first all-women NCC (National Cadet Corps) contingent. Two contingents — comprising 148 cadets each have a total of 21 students from Delhi University — were selected for training at the NCC camp.

Shivani Shukla is a final-year student of BA (Prog) at Dyal Singh College.(Photo: Dhruv Sethi/HT)

Shivani Shukla, student of Dyal Singh College, shares, “I’m from Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, where girls have only three career options: teacher, doctor or collector. But my path was always different. I want to serve my country in uniform! At first, my parents were against me joining NCC, but then they saw my dedication. Now that I know that I’ll be marching in the R-Day Parade and the PM Rally, they have allowed me to follow my dream and say they are proud of me.”

Shambhavi Singh, final-year student of BA (Prog) at Aditi Mahavidyalay.(Dhruv Sethi/HT)

Shambhavi Singh, student of Aditi Mahavidyalay, says, “One day my senior (in college) asked if I would watch the Republic Day parade, and I said yes! She then told me about Republic Day Camp. I applied, auditioned and got selected. Then began the everyday practice and hard work. It taught me discipline and showed how women can be empowered. It fills me with pride to march in the first-ever all-women NCC contingent and show the world that girls can do everything!”

Aarushi Sharma, a final-year student at Mata Sundri College for Women.(Photo: Dhruv Sethi/HT)

Aarushi Sharma, student of Mata Sundri College for Women, shares, “I am proud to carry forward the legacy of representing my college with the NCC’s Delhi contingent. Students from our college are selected for R-Day Camp every year, but this time it’s only me. So I’m walking not just for myself but for my college, and inspire all the girls who are afraid of being a part of the NCC or are denied the opportunity to apply for the Armed Forces. I hope that, looking at our contingent, more girls feel encouraged to be part of this field.”

Kanika Bhardwaj, final-year student of BA (Hons) English at Rajdhani College.(Photo: Dhruv Sethi/HT)

Kanika Bhardwaj, student of Rajdhani College, says, “My selection in the contingent was a huge surprise for me. I had competed last year as well but was not selected due to my short height. Lekin mera josh dekh kar mujhe select kiya gaya iss saal. Its credit goes to our drill instructor, Havaldar Ugam Singh Bhati, who encouraged and motivated me to keep my head high! My plan after college now is to enroll at the Officers Training Academy and build a career in the military.”

Aditi Singh, final-year student of BA (Prog) at Miranda House.(Photo: Dhruv Sethi/HT)

Aditi Singh, student of Miranda House, shares, “My inspiration to join the NCC is my father, who is in the Army. It’s in my blood to be in uniform, and I will celebrate my patriotism by being part of this first-ever troupe. Marching today is a personal victory for me as an Army kid. Training was definitely taxing, but I’ve prepared myself physically, emotionally, and even academically. We couldn’t write our end-of-semester exams in December but will do so later.”

