NEET PG 2024 Counselling: Cut-off percentile reduced, details here

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) in an official notice announced the decision to reduce the cut-off percentile for NEET PG counselling 2024. Candidates belonging to the SC/ST/OBC/ PwD category, on securing 10 percentile and above, will be eligible to participate in counselling.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“It is for the information to candidates that as per decision taken by MoHFW in consultation with NMC, the percentile for NEET PG counselling 2024 has been lowered,” mentioned the official notice by MCC.

Also Read: Delhi University to get two new campuses and Veer Savarkar College, here's all you need to know

As per the notice, the following is the eligibility criteria:

Candidates belonging to the General Category/EWS category, on securing 15 percentile and above, will be eligible to participate in the counselling.

Candidates belonging to the SC/ST/OBC/ PwD category, on securing 10 percentile and above, will be eligible to participate in counselling.

Also Read: New courses launched by IIT Delhi in 2024: List of UG, PG, Ph.D programs here

Meanwhile, MCC is expected to release the NEET PG 2024 Round 3 seat allotment result on January 4, 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves for Round 3 can check the result through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

For more information, visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

Also Read: NEET PG 2024 Round 3 seat allotment result releasing today at mcc.nic.in, here’s how to check