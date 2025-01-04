Menu Explore
NEET PG 2024 Counselling: Cut-off percentile reduced, details here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 04, 2025 05:34 PM IST

Candidates belonging to the General Category/EWS category, on securing 15 percentile and above, will be eligible to participate in the counselling.

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) in an official notice announced the decision to reduce the cut-off percentile for NEET PG counselling 2024.

Candidates belonging to the SC/ST/OBC/ PwD category, on securing 10 percentile and above, will be eligible to participate in counselling.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Candidates belonging to the SC/ST/OBC/ PwD category, on securing 10 percentile and above, will be eligible to participate in counselling.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“It is for the information to candidates that as per decision taken by MoHFW in consultation with NMC, the percentile for NEET PG counselling 2024 has been lowered,” mentioned the official notice by MCC.

As per the notice, the following is the eligibility criteria:

Candidates belonging to the General Category/EWS category, on securing 15 percentile and above, will be eligible to participate in the counselling.

Candidates belonging to the SC/ST/OBC/ PwD category, on securing 10 percentile and above, will be eligible to participate in counselling.

Meanwhile, MCC is expected to release the NEET PG 2024 Round 3 seat allotment result on January 4, 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves for Round 3 can check the result through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

For more information, visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
