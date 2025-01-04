Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NEET PG 2024 Round 3 seat allotment result releasing today at mcc.nic.in, here’s how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 04, 2025 08:15 AM IST

NEET PG 2024 Round 3 seat allotment result will be released today, January 4, 2025. The steps to check is given here. 

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will release NEET PG 2024 Round 3 seat allotment result on January 4, 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves for Round 3 can check the result through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG 2024 Round 3 seat allotment result releasing today, here’s how to check (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
NEET PG 2024 Round 3 seat allotment result releasing today, here’s how to check (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per the official schedule, candidates who have been allotted a seat can report to the institute from January 6 to January 13, 2025 and the verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data by MCC will be done from January 14 to January 15, 2025.

New courses launched by IIT Delhi in 2024: List of UG, PG, Ph.D programs here

NEET PG 2024 Round 3 seat allotment result: How to check

All the candidates who want to check the seat allotment result can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
  • Click on NEET PG 2024 Round 3 seat allotment result link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

AMU Admission Test 2025: Exam schedule out for B.Tech, B.A, B.Sc & other courses at amucontrollerexams.com

The registration process was started on December 26 and ended on January 1, 2025. The choice filling process concluded on January 1 and the choice locking facility was done on January 1, 2025.

There will be four rounds of counseling i.e., Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 & Stray Vacancy Round to be conducted by MCC of DGHS. All the candidates who have qualified for All India Quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET PG conducted by NBE will be eligible for the Fifty percent (50%) AIQ seats of Central University.

MCC NEET PG 2024 Counselling: Round 1, 2 resignation deadline extended till January 8, details here

Meanwhile, the last date to resign for NEET PG Round 1, 2 have been extended till January 8, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.

Discover the complete story...
See more
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On