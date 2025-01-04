NEET PG 2024 Round 3 seat allotment result releasing today at mcc.nic.in, here’s how to check

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will release NEET PG 2024 Round 3 seat allotment result on January 4, 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves for Round 3 can check the result through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. NEET PG 2024 Round 3 seat allotment result releasing today, here’s how to check (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per the official schedule, candidates who have been allotted a seat can report to the institute from January 6 to January 13, 2025 and the verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data by MCC will be done from January 14 to January 15, 2025.

NEET PG 2024 Round 3 seat allotment result: How to check

All the candidates who want to check the seat allotment result can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET PG 2024 Round 3 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process was started on December 26 and ended on January 1, 2025. The choice filling process concluded on January 1 and the choice locking facility was done on January 1, 2025.

There will be four rounds of counseling i.e., Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 & Stray Vacancy Round to be conducted by MCC of DGHS. All the candidates who have qualified for All India Quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET PG conducted by NBE will be eligible for the Fifty percent (50%) AIQ seats of Central University.

Meanwhile, the last date to resign for NEET PG Round 1, 2 have been extended till January 8, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.