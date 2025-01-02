AMU Admission Test 2025: Exam schedule out for B.Tech, B.A, B.Sc & other courses at amucontrollerexams.com

Aligarh Muslim University has released AMU Admission Test 2025 schedule. Candidates who want to appear for admission test for B.A, B.Tech, B.SC and other courses can check the exam schedule on the official website of AMU at amucontrollerexams.com. Aligarh Muslim University. (Sourced)

As per the official schedule, the examinations for various courses will be held in April, 2025. The B.Tech/ B.Arch examination will be held on April 20, 2025, B.A course eam will be held on April 9, 2025, BSc and B.Com will be held on April 14, 2025. BSc/ Diploma in Paramedical Courses/ BRTT will be held on April 16, 2025.

B.A.LL.B will be conducted on April 20 and B.Sc Nursing on April 22, 2025. The Diploma in Engineering, Senior Secondary School (Science, Humanities/ Commerce Stream) eam will be held on April 27, 2025.

The registration process for the admission test will begin on January 2 and will conclude on January 31, 2025. With late fee candidates can apply till February 7, 2025. The correction window will open on February 8 and will close on February 11, 2025.

AMU Admission Test 2025: How to download schedule

To download the admission test schedule, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AMU at amucontrollerexams.com.

Click on AMU Admission Test 2025 schedule available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AMU.