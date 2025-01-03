MCC NEET PG 2024 Counselling: Round 1, 2 resignation deadline extended till January 8, details here

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has extended the MCC NEET PG 2024 Counselling Round 1, 2 resignation deadline. The last date to resign has been extended till January 8, 2025. Candidates who want to do it can find the direct link through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. MCC NEET PG 2024 Counselling: Round 1, 2 resignation deadline extended

The official website reads, “The Resignation for Round-1 & Round-2 seats with forfeiture of security deposit for PG Counselling 2024 is being extended upto 06:00 P.M of 8th January, 2025.”

After UG, DU plans to implement single girl child quota in PG admissions

Earlier the last date to leave Round 1 and 2 was till December 26, 2024. As per the official notice released on December 17, 2024, MCC has shared instructions for candidates to want to opt for resignation of Round 1 and 2.

AMU Admission Test 2025: Exam schedule out for B.Tech, B.A, B.Sc & other courses at amucontrollerexams.com

Freshly allotted candidates of Round-2 who joined their seat but now want to resign can vacate their seat with forfeiture of security deposit within stipulated time of resignation.

Candidates who got upgraded in Round-2, joined the upgraded seat but now want to resign from their seat can vacate their seat with forfeiture of security deposit within stipulated time of resignation.

Candidates will have to report physically at the allotted college to resign their seat.

Candidates are advised to ensure that their Resignation Letter is generated online (through portal provided by MCC) by the allotted college, failing which the resignation will be treated as ‘Null & Void’.

New courses launched by IIT Delhi in 2024: List of UG, PG, Ph.D programs here

Meanwhile, Round 3 seat allotment result will be announced on January 4, 2024. Candidates who have been allotted a seat can report to the institute from January 6 to January 13, 2025 and the verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data by MCC will be done from January 14 to January 15, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.