Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MCC NEET PG 2024 Counselling: Round 1, 2 resignation deadline extended till January 8, details here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jan 03, 2025 05:57 PM IST

MCC NEET PG 2024 Counselling Round 1, 2 resignation deadline has been extended. Check details here. 

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has extended the MCC NEET PG 2024 Counselling Round 1, 2 resignation deadline. The last date to resign has been extended till January 8, 2025. Candidates who want to do it can find the direct link through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

MCC NEET PG 2024 Counselling: Round 1, 2 resignation deadline extended
MCC NEET PG 2024 Counselling: Round 1, 2 resignation deadline extended

The official website reads, “The Resignation for Round-1 & Round-2 seats with forfeiture of security deposit for PG Counselling 2024 is being extended upto 06:00 P.M of 8th January, 2025.”

After UG, DU plans to implement single girl child quota in PG admissions

Earlier the last date to leave Round 1 and 2 was till December 26, 2024. As per the official notice released on December 17, 2024, MCC has shared instructions for candidates to want to opt for resignation of Round 1 and 2.

AMU Admission Test 2025: Exam schedule out for B.Tech, B.A, B.Sc & other courses at amucontrollerexams.com

  • Freshly allotted candidates of Round-2 who joined their seat but now want to resign can vacate their seat with forfeiture of security deposit within stipulated time of resignation.
  • Candidates who got upgraded in Round-2, joined the upgraded seat but now want to resign from their seat can vacate their seat with forfeiture of security deposit within stipulated time of resignation.
  • Candidates will have to report physically at the allotted college to resign their seat.
  • Candidates are advised to ensure that their Resignation Letter is generated online (through portal provided by MCC) by the allotted college, failing which the resignation will be treated as ‘Null & Void’.

New courses launched by IIT Delhi in 2024: List of UG, PG, Ph.D programs here

Meanwhile, Round 3 seat allotment result will be announced on January 4, 2024. Candidates who have been allotted a seat can report to the institute from January 6 to January 13, 2025 and the verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data by MCC will be done from January 14 to January 15, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.

Discover the complete story...
See more
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On