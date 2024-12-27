Menu Explore
After UG, DU plans to implement single girl child quota in PG admissions

PTI | , New Delhi
Dec 27, 2024 03:37 PM IST

The university already reserves one seat per course for single girl child at the undergraduate level, a policy introduced in the 2023-24 admission cycle.

Delhi University plans to reserve one seat in each postgraduate course for single girl child starting the 2025-26 academic session, for which a proposal will be discussed in the academic council meeting on Friday.

During the 2023-24 admission cycle, over 90,000 students applied for 13,500 postgraduate (PG) seats. (File Photo)
During the 2023-24 admission cycle, over 90,000 students applied for 13,500 postgraduate (PG) seats. (File Photo)



Under this scheme, 764 students were admitted across 69 colleges this year.

Postgraduate admissions at Delhi University (DU) are conducted through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), followed by the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).

During the 2023-24 admission cycle, over 90,000 students applied for 13,500 postgraduate (PG) seats.

If approved, the new quota will apply to all 77 postgraduate programmes offered by the university.

DU also reserves seats under various categories, including sports, persons with disabilities (PwD), children and widows of armed forces personnel (CW), and orphaned children.

With this initiative, the university seeks to expand its support to single girl child and encourage them to pursue higher education, officials said.

Exam and College Guide
