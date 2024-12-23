Manage happiness the Harvard way; here's the course content and how to enrol in this unique programme

Being happy, among all things unequivocally, is the principal foundation of life. In whatever course of action we follow in life in the pursuit of success, prosperity, peace, and other welfare contexts, the raison d'etre behind the action itself is nothing but the will to happiness. For no amount of success or well-being in any field would yield any meaning if the end result does not lead to a state of happiness. The Managing Happiness course by Harvard University primarily focuses on building a happier life. It introduces learners to the modern science of human well-being and ways to practice it. (Photo credits: Unsplash)

Fortunately, Harvard University offers a course in managing happiness for the benefit of individuals looking for directions and strategies to adorn their lives with the prospect of happiness across varying situations.

What exactly is the Managing Happiness course?

In this class by Harvard University, the basic agenda is to build a happier life. It introduces learners to the modern science of human well-being and ways to practice it.

The course is led by Harvard professor, author, social scientist, and former classical musician Arthur Brooks, and offers cutting-edge survey tools, research, and trends in social science, positive psychology, neuroscience, and philosophy to help learners unlock the strategies to create a more purposeful life, full of long-lasting enjoyment and satisfaction, as informed in the official website.

The course is delivered via edX to connect learners across the world.

Content of the course:

To explore diverse definitions of happiness and understand its function in everyday life.

Learn how genetic, social, and economic influences impact happiness.

Apply the science of the mind, body, and community to manage emotions and behaviors for greater happiness.

Develop a happiness portfolio focused on an individual’s deepest goals and desires.

Recognize how success and achievement impact short versus long-term happiness.

Build happiness strategies for an individual’s work and life at any age or stage.

Ways to enrol for the course:

Interested applications who want to enroll in this course will have the option of pursuing a Verified Certificate or Auditing the Course.

A Verified Certificate costs $219 and provides unlimited access to full course materials, activities, tests, and forums. At the end of the course, learners who earn a passing grade can receive a certificate, the website states.

Participants can also Audit the course for free and have access to select course material, activities, tests, and forums. However, certificate will not be given to learners who earn a passing grade.

For more information, interested applicants may visit the official website through this direct link.