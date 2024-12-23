Delhi school teachers to be trained in dealing with bomb threats, police to organise seminar with education dept

With frequent hoax bomb threats triggering panic among school authorities, Delhi Police has decided to train teachers and school staff in dealing with such crises, an official said on Monday. Several schools in Delhi received hoax bomb threats in the last 10 days triggering multi-agency search operations. (PTI)

Police will organise a seminar in collaboration with the Education Department for teachers of all government and private schools, he said.

"We will teach how to stay calm, react and coordinate with police during a bomb threat in schools," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam.

He said the training session will also spread awareness about cybercrimes.

Multiple schools in Delhi have received hoax bomb threats in the last 10 days. The threats disrupted classes and triggered multi-agency search operations.

