CBSE files police complaint against 2 Delhi schools, says they submitted forged land certificates

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, has filed police complaints against two schools in Delhi for allegedly submitting fake/forged land certificates with the Board to seek affiliation. The CBSE said in its statement that it conducts very strict scrutiny of the essential documents submitted by the schools for the purpose of affiliation.

The schools in question include the Manava Bhawna Public School, Nathupura Main Road, Burari, Delhi and Sat Saheb Public School, 101, C-Block, Som Bazar, Nanhey Park, Uttam Nagar. The CBSE said in the press statement, “it was found that the land certificates have not been issued by the concerned authorities and the schools have submitted fake/forged land certificates with the Board.”

In the statement, the CBSE further explained that it affiliates schools under different categories for the purpose of conduct of public examinations of the students sponsored by these affiliated schools.

The affiliation is granted by the CBSE on fulfilment of mandatory and other conditions for affiliation as provided in the Affiliation Bye-Laws, 2018 of the Board.

“While considering the applications, the Board conducts a very strict scrutiny of the essential documents submitted by the schools and in order to establish the genuineness, the documents are also verified from the issuing authority,” the statement read.

As per the statement, the police complaint against these two schools were filed with Preet Vihar Police Station.

The latest move by the Board comes only a few days after it issued show cause notices to 34 schools for not abiding by the provisions and rules set up by the Board.

The show cause notice was also issued against the schools for failing to comply with the terms and conditions mentioned in the Affiliation Bye-Laws 2018.

The Board had also warned the schools who are unknowingly participating in the sports events organised by the ‘CBSE Board School Games Welfare Society' (CBSE-WSO), stating that is not connected to the CBSE.