RRB RPF SI Answer Key 2024 released, objection window closes on December 22; check official notice here

The Railway Recruitment Board, RRB, has released the RPF SI provisional answer key 2024 on Tuesday, December 17, 2024. Candidates can download the CEN RPF 01/2024 RPF SI answer key from the official websites of RRBs they applied under. The window to challenge the RRB RPF SI Answer Key 2024 will close on December 22, 2024. (Rajkumar)

Along with the answer key, the RRB has also released the question papers and responses of candidates. The window to challenge the answer has also been opened. Candidates who wish to raise objections can do so till December 22, 2024 up to 12 midnight.

As per the RRB notice, the prescribed fee for raising objection is Rs.50/- plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question. “In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the Fee Paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate after deduction of applicable Bank charges. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment,” states the notice.

The fee can be paid via any three modes, namely Debit Cards/ Credit Cards, UPI, and Net Banking.

According to the RRB notice, “Candidates are advised to raise objection(s), if any, well before the final date and time i.e. 22.12.2024 at 24:00 Hrs after which no representation from the candidates on the questions, options, keys etc. will be entertained.”

Furthermore, the decision of RRBs on the objections raised shall be final and binding and no further correspondence would be entertained from the candidates in the matter, the notice states.

It may be mentioned here that the Computer Based Test for the post of Sub-Inspector (Executive) was conducted from December 2 to December 13, 2024.

RRB RPF SI Answer Key 2024: Here’s how to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the RRB RPF SI Answer Key 2024

Visit the official website of the preferred RRB. Click on the link to download the RPF SI answer key 2024 under CEN RPF (SI) 01/2024. Enter your login details and click on submit. The RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024 will be displayed on the screen. Download the answer key and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of RRBs.