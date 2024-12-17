Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta has released IIM CAT 2024 final answer key. The final answer key for Common Admission Test can be downloaded by candidates on the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. IIM CAT 2024 final answer key released at iimcat.ac.in, download link here

The written test was held on November 24, 2024. The exam duration was for 120 minutes. The time allotted for each section was 40 minutes (53 minutes and 20 seconds for PwD candidates). The examination was held at 389 test centres across 170 cities in India. The IIM CAT examination was held in three slots- first slot was held from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, the second slot from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and the third slot from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM.

The CAT 2024 exam has three sections: Section I is Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Section 2 is Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Section 3 is Quantitative Ability (QA).

The response sheet was released on November 29 and the provisional answer key was released on December 3, 2024. The objection window was closed on December 5, 2024.

A total of 2.93 lakh candidates appeared for the examination out of 3.29 lakh registered eligible candidates. Out of the total number of candidates appeared, 1.07 lakh are female candidates, 1.86 lakh are male candidates, 5 are transgender candidates.

IIM CAT 2024 final answer key: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the final answer key.

Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

Click on IIM CAT 2024 final answer key link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIM CAT.