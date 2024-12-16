Where, how to check CAT Result 2024 when announced- Live Updates here

Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta will release CAT Result 2024 on the official website of IIM CAT website at iimcat.ac.in. All those candidates who have appeared for the written Common Admission Test can check the IIM CAT results on the official website. The written examination was held in November and the answer key was released in December 2024. The CAT Result 2024 is expected to be out next....Read More

The official brochure of IIM CAT says that the result will likely be announced in the second week of January 2025.

IIM CAT 2024 examination was held on November 24, 2024 in three sessions. The first slot was held from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, the second slot from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and the third slot from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM. The exam was held in various test centres across the country in 170 cities.

The response sheet was released on November 29 and the provisional answer key was released on December 3, 2024. The objection window was closed on December 5, 2024.