Where, how to check CAT Result 2024 when announced- Live Updates here
Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta will release CAT Result 2024 on the official website of IIM CAT website at iimcat.ac.in. All those candidates who have appeared for the written Common Admission Test can check the IIM CAT results on the official website. The written examination was held in November and the answer key was released in December 2024. The CAT Result 2024 is expected to be out next....Read More
The official brochure of IIM CAT says that the result will likely be announced in the second week of January 2025.
IIM CAT 2024 examination was held on November 24, 2024 in three sessions. The first slot was held from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, the second slot from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and the third slot from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM. The exam was held in various test centres across the country in 170 cities.
The response sheet was released on November 29 and the provisional answer key was released on December 3, 2024. The objection window was closed on December 5, 2024.
IIM CAT exam shift details
Steps to check CAT Result 2024
Visit the official website of IIM CAT.
Click on CAT Result 2024 Link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
CAT result 2024 and shortlisting details
Information related to the CAT 2024 results will be tentatively available starting from the second week of January 2025 on this website. The list of candidates shortlisted for the next level of selection will be made available on the website of the respective IIMs. Each IIM will send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates directly. The criteria for shortlisting vary across IIMs. Please visit the admission websites of the respective IIMs for further information.
Till when is the IIM CAT result scorecard valid
The CAT 2024 score is valid only till December 31, 2025 and will accordingly be accessible on the website.
What past trends suggest about IIM CAT results?
As per past trends, the CAT results are declared in December every year.
Release date of IIM CAT reponse sheet, answer key
Check CAT 2024 exam dates and exam shifts
What IIM CAT official brochure says about result date?
CAT 2024 answer key out, IIM CAT results next
CAT Result 2024 date and time not announced
The CAT Result 2024 date and time have not been announced yet.