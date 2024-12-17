NEET UG 2025 syllabus released by NMC at nmc.org.in, check full notice and important details here

The National Medical Commission, NMC, has released the syllabus for National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) UG 2025 on Tuesday, December 17. Medical aspirants who wish to appear for the examination can download the NEET UG 2025 syllabus on the official website of the NMC at nmc.org.in. NEET UG 2025 syllabus has been released by NMC at nmc.org.in.

A notice signed by Shambhu Sharan Singh, Director, UGMEB read, “It is notified to all the stakeholders especially to the aspiring candidates that the Under Graduate Medical Education Board, an autonomous body under National Medical Commission has finalized the NEET (UG) - 2025 Syllabus.”

“The same has been uploaded on NMC's website for the reference of the public at large. The stakeholders are advised to refer to the updated syllabus for NEET (UG)-2025 for the preparation of the study material and for preparation of NEET (UG) examinations for academic session 2025-26,” it added.

It may be mentioned here that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday that the Education and Health Ministry are deliberating on whether to conduct medical entrance exam NEET-UG in pen and paper mode or online mode and a decision in this regard is expected soon, news agency PTI reported.

The report further added that the education ministry has held two rounds of talks with the Health Ministry led by Union Minister JP Nadda.

NEET UG 2025 syllabus: How to download?

To download the NEET UG 2025 syllabus, aspirants can follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website of NMC at nmc.org.in. On the home page, go to the ‘What’s new' section and click on the link titled “Syllabus for Examination of NEET UG 2025” The NEET UG 2025 syllabus PDF file will open on a new page. Download the syllabus PDF and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, aspirants are advised to visit the official website of NMC.