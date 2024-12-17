IIT Delhi’s new Certificate Programme in Generative AI promises learners in-depth AI skills in 6 months

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has launched a Certificate Programme in Generative AI with an aim to address the ever-growing global demand for Generative AI expertise. The Certificate Programme in Generative AI has been launched under IIT Delhi's Continuing Education Programme (CEP). (Agency File Photo)

Launched under IIT Delhi’s Continuing Education Programme (CEP), the new course is an advanced programme designed to equip professionals with in-depth skills in artificial intelligence in six months, the institute informed in a press statement.

Additionally, the Certificate Programme in Generative AI also offers a deep dive into advanced AI methodologies, focusing on Large Language Models (LLMs) such as GPT, BERT and T5.

As part of the programme, participants will also explore areas like Reinforcement Learning with Human Feedback (RLHF), Vision-Language Models (VLMs), and responsible AI deployment.

Besides, the syllabus also covers six specialised modules including, Mathematical Foundations for ML, ML, Natural Language Processing, Generative AI for Text, Generative AI for Vision and Responsible AI, as informed in the statement.

Learners will also gain hands-on experience with state-of-the-art tools such as Python, NumPy, Pandas, PyTorch and TensorFlow while mastering NLP tools like NLTK and spaCy for efficient data processing.

As per IIT Delhi, the programme will be delivered through live online interactive sessions in a Direct-to-Device (D2D) format, featuring industry-relevant case studies, simulations, projects and assignments. Learners will also benefit from an exclusive one-day campus immersion at IIT Delhi, gaining direct exposure to the institution’s renowned academic and research excellence.

Professor Tanmoy Chakraborty, Rajiv Khemani Young Faculty Chair Professor in AI and Associate Professor of the Department of Electrical Engineering at Yardi School of Artificial Intelligence, IIT Delhi stated that the Certificate Programme in Generative AI will equip professionals with future-ready skills, thereby enabling India to emerge as a global AI hub.

“As AI reshapes the industrial landscape, modern technologies must be implemented to boost efficiency and drive meaningful change. Generative AI, with its transformative potential, will redefine the future of work,” he said.

To register and for more related information, click on this direct link.