EPSI’s round table discussion sheds light on role of private sector in transforming higher education in India

The Education Promotion Society for India, EPSI, hosted a comprehensive Round Table Discussion and Felicitation Program on December 16, 2024, in New Delhi. Hosts of guests including thought leaders, policymakers, and educational entrepreneurs discussed the transformative role of the private sector in higher education in India as part of the program.

The program was attended by a host of guests including thought leaders, policymakers, and educational entrepreneurs who discussed the transformative role of the private sector in higher education in India, a press release informed.

Prof. Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of the National Board of Accreditation, presented the inaugural address setting the stage for thoughtful dialogues on the "Role of the Private Sector in Transforming Higher Education in India."

Also read: IIM CAT 2024 final answer key released at iimcat.ac.in, download link here

Gurucharan Gollerkeri, Director of M S Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences moderated the round table discussion, that featured eminent speakers such as Dr. Vedprakash Mishra, Pro-Chancellor of Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research, Dr. Amit Banerjee, Chancellor of Siksha O Anusandhan. Prof. Victor Gambhir, President of JECRC University, Jaipur, Prof. N J Pawar, Vice Chancellor of Dr. D Y Patil Vidyapeeth, and Dr. Ajit Parulekar, Director of Goa Institute of Management.

Additionally, a session on Leadership and Excellence in Education was also held wherein Prof. T G Sitharam, Chairman of the All-India Council for Technical Education, delivered the chief guest address, emphasising the necessity for private sector involvement in education, the release informed.

Also read: NEET UG 2025 syllabus released by NMC at nmc.org.in, check full notice and important details here

Dr. MR Jayaram, President, EPSI Chancellor, Ramaiah University, said that the participation of the private sector is vital for creating a more inclusive and accessible education system that can cater to diverse populations and drive socio-economic development.

“It will also ensure that graduates are well-equipped to navigate the challenges of the digital age, contributing to India's aspiration of becoming a Vishwa Guru,” he added.

Also read: NEET UG in online or pen and paper mode? Decision expected soon, says Education Minister Pradhan

Meanwhile, a major highlight of the event was a felicitation programme to honour Members of Parliament (MPs), Members of Legislative Council (MLCs), and Senior Educationists such as Dr. G Viswanathan, Dr. M R Jayaram and Dr. Vedprakash Mishra. As part of the program, guests including Satnam Singh Sandhu, MP (Rajya Sabha), Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, MP (Rajya Sabha), Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayulu, MP (Lok Sabha), and Sribharat Mathukumilli, MP (Lok Sabha) were conferred honours for their substantial contributions to the field of education.