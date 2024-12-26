DASA scheme: How admissions for UG, PG courses take place, eligibility conditions and more

Ministry of Education’s Direct Admission of Students Abroad, DASA scheme is a window to help overseas students get admission and become part of the high-quality technical education provided at Indian institutions. DASA scheme: How admissions for UG, PG courses take place, eligibility and more(Getty Images)

About DASA scheme

Started in 2001, the DASA scheme is for students seeking admissions to Engineering Programs in prestigious National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), SPAs, and other centrally funded and premier technical institutions in the country.

The Scheme applies to foreign nationals/Persons of Indian Origin/ Non-Resident Indians/Overseas Citizens of India for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in premier Technical Institutions. It is being offered under the DASA scheme of the Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.

How to Apply for the DASA scheme?

Candidates seeking admission under the DASA scheme will have to register online, fill out an online application form, and pay the fee through SWIFT/E-Payment/ NEFT/ RTGS transfer on or before the deadline mentioned in the schedule on the DASA website. Further, online applications and documents should be uploaded to the DASA website through the portal only. Only registered candidates will be considered for admission under the DASA scheme.

Eligibility for UG, PG courses

For UG courses: As per the 2024 UG brochure, candidates who have passed the qualifying examination, i.e. Senior Secondary [10+2] or equivalent from any system of education as recognized by the Association of Indian Universities, are eligible to apply. The applicants should have completed Mathematics, Physics and one of the subjects from (Chemistry, Biotechnology, Computer Science, Biology) in 12th with 75% marks (CGPA of 7.5 out of 10) in aggregate, as applicable in the respective boards. They should have a valid JEE Main rank.

For PG courses: According to the 2024 PG brochure, applicants must have passed the qualifying examination i.e. Four/ Five year undergraduate programme in Engineering/ Technology or equivalent in relevant discipline for M.Tech./ M.Arch./ M.Plan./ M.Des./ MURP and an appropriate UG degree for MBA programme from any stream of education recognized as equivalent by the Association of Indian Universities/ UGC/ AICTE/ other statutory bodies as applicable. Along with this, applicants must have secured a minimum of at least 60% aggregate marks or 6.00 CGPA on a 10 point scale or equivalent in the qualifying examination. Some M.Tech. Programmes have special eligibility conditions, which are listed on the DASA website.

The candidates willing to apply under this scheme for PG courses must have a valid minimum total of 300 GRE Revised General Test Score (Verbal + Quantitative for eligibility for M.Tech./ M.Arch./ M.Plan./ M.Des. and minimum of 480 GMAT Test Score for MBA programme.

About Counselling process

For UG courses: The seat allotment will be based on JEE (Main) rank and the choices given by the applicant in the order of their merit and priority taken together.

For PG courses: The seat allotment will be based on valid GMAT/ GRE Test scores and the choices given by the applicant in the order of their merit and priority taken together.

In 2024, the National Institute of Technology, NIT Raipur, coordinated the DASA scheme. The registration process started in June, and the admission process concluded in August. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of DASA at dasanit.org.