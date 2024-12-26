Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2024: President Murmu awards 17 young heroes for their exceptional achievements

President Droupadi Murmu conferred the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 17 children on Thursday, December 26, 2024 at a special ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 17 children on December 26, 2024. (Image: PIB)

The children were awarded in seven categories for their exceptional achievements. Congratulating the award winners, President Murmu remarked that the entire country and society were proud of them.

She further acknowledged the children for their extraordinary work and accomplishments and said they have limitless capabilities and possess incomparable qualities that have set an example for all other children of the country.

President Murmu stated that in 2047, when India celebrates the centenary of independence, the award winners will be enlightened citizens of the country, adding that the talented boys and girls will become the builders of a developed India.

President Murmu also highlighted that providing opportunities and recognising talents of children has been a part of India’s tradition. She emphasised that the tradition should be strengthened further.

In her address, the President lauded the achievements of Aneesh Sarkar from Kolkata, the youngest recipient of the award who falls in the playschool and nursery age group. She said that Aneesh with his achievements has become the youngest award winner in the world.

Furthermore, President Murmu also appreciated the efforts of 15-year-old Hembati Nag who faced all challenges after her parents passed away. Hembati hails from the Naxal-affected area of ​​Chhattisgarh. “Amidst all the challenges, on the strength of her perseverance, courage and skill, Hembati has made her mark at the national level in Judo,” President Murmu said.