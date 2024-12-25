Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the written test can check the answer key on the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in. UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2024 out at uppsc.up.nic.in, check notice here

As per the official notice, the Combined State/Senior Subordinate Service (P) Examination-2024 questions papers and answers of General Studies Paper I and II are available on the official website. The questions and answers will be available on the website till December 30, 2024. The correct answer from the options given below the question papers has been highlighted and underlined (in the rectangular box).

UPPSC PCS: Only 42% of candidates appear for prelims exam

All appeared candidates can check the answers from the given answers and if they find any discrepancy in the questions and answers, then they should submit their representation/objection in this regard (along with relevant evidence) to the Commission.

On the basis of the question booklet issued on the format, there will be mandatory General Studies first question paper (question no. 01 to 150) and General Studies second question paper (questions no. No. 01 to 100), separate representations (which are not stapled together) should be sent to the Commission in a single sealed envelope, addressed to the Controller of Examinations, High Confidentiality-5 Section, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Prayagraj-211018 on or before December 31, 2024. The objections received without evidence/containing unreadable and inconsistent evidence will not be considered.

The UPPSC PCS prelims examination was held on December 22, 2024 in two shifts in all 75 districts of the state. A total of 5,76,154 candidates had applied for the examination, out of which only 2,41,212 candidates (about 42 per cent) appeared in the exam, officials said. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPPSC.