TS TET hall ticket 2024 today at tgtet2024.aptonline.in, here's how to download admit cards when released

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 26, 2024 09:24 AM IST

Telangana Education Department will release TS TET 2024 hall tickets today. The exam is scheduled from January 1-January 20, 2025, with results on February 5. 

TS TET 2024 Hall Ticket: The Telangana School Education Department will release hall tickets/admit cards for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET or TG TET 2024) today, December 26. This information was shared by the department on the official exam notification.

TS TET hall ticket 2024 releasing today at tgtet2024.aptonline.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)
When released, candidates will be able to download the TS TET hall ticket from tgtet2024.aptonline.in.

The state-level examination is scheduled for January, 2025.

Important dates

TS TET admit cards: December 26

TS TET exam begins: January 1

TS TET exam ends: January 20

TS TET result: February 5

Paper timing: 9 am to 11:30 am and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm

How to download TS TET hall ticket 2024 when released

  1. Go to tgtet2024.aptonline.in
  2. Open the Telangana TET hall ticket or admit card download link displayed on the home page.
  3. Enter your login credentials.
  4. Submit and download the hall ticket.
  5. Go through the instructions/guidelines given on the hall ticket.
  6. Take a printout for the exam day.

The minimum eligibility requirement to apply and appear for the exam is a DElEd/DEd/BEd/Language Pandit or equivalent qualification. Candidates pursuing the final year of these courses with the requisite percentage of marks are also eligible.

The TG TET examination will consist of two question papers. The first paper is for candidates for teaching positions in classes 1 to 5, and the second paper is for those who want to be teachers in classes 6 to 8.

General category candidates must score 60 per cent or more to pass the exam. For BC category candidates, the minimum mark is 50 per cent, and for SC, ST, and differently abled candidates, the pass mark is 40 per cent.

The TS TET pass certificate is one of the eligibility conditions to apply for

The TS TET pass certificate will make them eligible to apply for Class 1-8 teacher posts at state government, mandal parishad, zila parishad, private aided and private unaided schools in Telangana.

A TG TET pass certificate remains valid for a lifetime.

In recruitment processes, 20 per cent weightage is given to the TET score.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
