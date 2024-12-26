TS TET Hall Ticket 2024 Live: TGTET II admit card releasing today at tgtet2024.aptonline.in
The School Education Department, Telangana will release TS TET Hall Ticket 2024 on December 26, 2024. Candidates who want to appear for Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG-TET-2024-II) can download the TGTET II admit card through the official website of TS TET at tgtet2024.aptonline.in after it is released.
The TS TET examination will begin on January 2 and will conclude on January 20, 2025. The examination will be held online for 10 days in 20 sessions. The timings of the examination on each day shall be Session 1 – 9 am to 11.30 am and Session 2- 2 pm to 4.30 pm.
TG-TET-2024-II will be conducted in 2 papers viz. Paper-I & Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for classes I to V have to appear for Paper-I and the candidates who intend to be teachers for classes VI to VIII have to appear for Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for all classes from I to VIII can appear for both papers, Paper-I and Paper-II.
tgtet2024.aptonline.in
Weightage for TG-TET Scores in selection in Teacher Recruitment Test
TET score shall have 20% weightage in Teacher Recruitment Test in the State of Telangana.
Validity period of TG-TET Certificate
The validity period of TG-TET qualifying certificates for appointment, unless otherwise notified by the Government of Telangana, would remain valid for life.
Timeline of events
TS TET admit cards: December 26
TS TET exam begins: January 1
TS TET exam ends: January 20
TS TET result: February 5
Who will be eligible to apply for teacher posts?
The TS TET pass certificate will make them eligible to apply for Class 1-8 teacher posts at state government, mandal parishad, zila parishad, private aided and private unaided schools in Telangana.
Passing criteria
General category candidates must score 60 per cent or more to pass the exam. For BC category candidates, the minimum mark is 50 per cent, and for SC, ST, and differently abled candidates, the pass mark is 40 per cent.
How to download admit card?
Go to tgtet2024.aptonline.in
Open the Telangana TET hall ticket or admit card download link displayed on the home page.
Enter your login credentials.
Submit and download the hall ticket.
Go through the instructions/guidelines given on the hall ticket.
Take a printout for the exam day.
