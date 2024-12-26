TS TET Hall Ticket 2024 Live: TGTET II admit card releasing today at tgtet2024.aptonline.in

TS TET Hall Ticket 2024 Live: The School Education Department, Telangana will release TS TET Hall Ticket 2024 on December 26, 2024. Candidates who want to appear for Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG-TET-2024-II) can download the TGTET II admit card through the official website of TS TET at tgtet2024.aptonline.in after it is released. ...Read More

The TS TET examination will begin on January 2 and will conclude on January 20, 2025. The examination will be held online for 10 days in 20 sessions. The timings of the examination on each day shall be Session 1 – 9 am to 11.30 am and Session 2- 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

TG-TET-2024-II will be conducted in 2 papers viz. Paper-I & Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for classes I to V have to appear for Paper-I and the candidates who intend to be teachers for classes VI to VIII have to appear for Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for all classes from I to VIII can appear for both papers, Paper-I and Paper-II. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, direct link and other details.