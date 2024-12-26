RRB Technician Grade I answer key 2024 released, direct link to download and important details here

The Railway Recruitment Boards has released the RRB Technician answer key 2024 Grade I. Candidates who appeared in the computer-based examination on December 19 and 20, 2024 can download the answer key from the official website of RRBs they applied under. RRB Technician Grade I answer key 2024 is out, The direct link to download is given here,

To download the answer key, candidates will need to enter their registration number and date of birth.

Along with the answer key, the RRBs have also opened the window to raise objections for those candidates who wish to challenge the answer key. As per the official notice, the deadline to raise objections is December 31, 2024 up to 11 AM.

The notice reads, “The Computer Based Test for Technician-I against CEN 02/2024 (Technician) was conducted from 19.12.2024 to 20.12.2024. In order to enable candidates who appeared in the CBT to view their question papers, responses and answer keys, a link will be provided on the websites of RRBs which will be active from 26.12.2024 @ 11:00 AM to 31.12.2024 @ 11:00 AM.”

Meanwhile, candidates who want to challenge the answer key have to pay an online fee of Rs.50 per question challenged. “In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the Fee Paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate after deduction of applicable Bank charges. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment,” the official notice stated.

Worth mentioning here, RRBs will fill 9144 Technician posts through this recruitment drive. Of these, 1092 are for Technician Grade I Signal and 8052 are for Technician Grade III.

RRB Technician 2024 exam: How to download answer key

Candidates can download the RRB Technician answer key by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website of the the RRB. Under the notifications section, click on the link to download the answer key for Technician-I under CEN 02/2024. Enter your credentials to login and click on submit. The RRB Technician-I answer key 2024 will be displayed on the screen. Download the answer key and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.