RRB JE Answer Key 2024 for CBT 1 released; file objections till December 28, direct link & details here

The Railway Recruitment Boards have published the provisional answer key for RRB Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) and other posts on Monday, December 23. Candidates who appeared in the recruitment exams can download the answer key from the official website of RRBs they applied under. RRB JE Answer Key 2024 live updates RRB JE Answer Key 2024 for CBT 1 is out. The deadline for raising objections is December 28.

Notably, the computer-based test or CBT 1 for JE and other posts was conducted on December 16, 17 and 18, 2024. The duration of exam was 90 minutes and the number of questions was 100.

Along with the answer key, the RRBs have also released canidates' responses and opened the objection window for those who wish to challenge the answer key.

As per the schedule, the deadline to raise objections is December 28, 2024 up to 11:55 PM. Candidates must note here that for each objection, they will have to pay an online fee of ₹50 plus applicable bank service charges.

The notice stated that in case the objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate after deduction of applicable bank charges. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment.

The payment can be made Debit Cards / Credit Cards, UPI or Net Banking modes.

The notification states, “The 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-I) for the post of JE, DMS, CMA etc. against CEN No. 03/2024 was conducted from 16.12.2024 to 18.12.2024. In order to enable candidates who appeared in the CBT-I to view their question papers, responses and answer keys, a link has been provided on the websites of RRBs which will be active from 23.12.2024 @ 18:00 hrs. to 28.12.2024 @23:55 hrs.”

“The decision of RRBs on the objections raised shall be final and binding and no further correspondence shall be entertained from the candidates in the matter,” the notice added.

It may be mentioned here that the recruitment process consists of three stages which include computer-based Test (CBT-I), Computer-Based Test (CBT-II), and Document Verification (DV), and Medical Examination (ME).

RRBs, through this recruitment drive, will fill up 7951 posts out of which 17 for Chemical Supervisor / Research and Metallurgical Supervisor / Research and 7934 posts for Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant.

RRB JE Answer Key 2024: Here's how to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the answer key:

Visit the official website of the the RRB. Under the notifications section, click on the link to download the answer key for JE under CEN 03/2024. Enter your credentials to login and click on submit. The RRB JE answer key 2024 will be displayed on the screen. Download the answer key and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.