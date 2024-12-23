Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2024 round 2 seat allotment results out at cee.kerala.gov.in, here’s the direct link

The Office of the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has announced the Round 2 seat allotment results of Kerala NEET PG 2024. Candidates who applied for the counselling process can check their allotment results on the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in. Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2024 round 2 seat allotment results are out at cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can download via the direct link here. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Notably, CEE Kerala had published the provisional allotment results for round 2 on December 18, 2024 and candidates could submit their objections until December 19, 2024 up to 10 AM.

The latest notification states, “This allotment is based on the rank in the Kerala State Merit List & Category list and on the basis of options filed by the candidates. The additional seats sanctioned after the First Phase allotment and the vacant seats resulted from the quitting of the first phase admission have also been included for the Second Phase final allotment. The allotment list is available in the Candidate Portal on the website of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, www.cee.kerala.gov.in.”

Allotted candidates, as such, are required to report physically for joining at the allotted colleges from December 23 to 28, 2024 up to 3 PM along with the required documents.

It may be mentioned here that candidates who do not join the allotted colleges within the stipulated time will lose their allotment.

Meanwhile, vacancies remaining or arising after the second phase allotment will be filled in the third phase allotment for which there will be fresh registrations.

How to download Kerala NEET PG counselling 2024 Phase 2 seat allotment result

Candidates can download the results from the official website by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Click on click on the ‘PG Medical 2024 - Candidate Portal’ under PG Admission in the home page.

Click on the link to check the allotment list for Phase 2

The allotment list PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Download the allotment list and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of CEE Kerala.