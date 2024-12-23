Railway Recruitment Boards, RRBs, to recruit for 1036 ministerial, isolated posts; short notification released
The online application process will begin on January 1 and end on February 6.
Application forms for these vacancies will be accepted on the official websites of RRBs-
RRB Ahmedabad: rrbahmedabad.gov.in
RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in
RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in
RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in
RRB Bhopal: rrbbhopal.gov.in
RRB Bhubaneshwar: rrbbbs.gov.in
RRB Bilaspur: rrbbilaspur.gov.in
RRB Chandigarh: rrbcdg.gov.in
RRB Chennai: rrbchennai.gov.in
RRB Gorakhpur: rrbgkp.gov.in
RRB Guwahati: rrbguwahati.gov.in
RRB Jammu: rrbjammu.nic.in
RRB Kolkata: rrbkolkata.gov.in
RRB Malda: rrbmalda.gov.in
RRB Mumbai: rrbmumbai.gov.in
RRB Muzaffarpur: rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
RRB Patna: rrbpatna.gov.in
RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in
RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.gov.in
RRB recruitment: Vacancy details, salary
|Name of post
|Age limit
|Initial pay
|Number of vacancies
|Postgraduate Teachers
|18-48
|₹47600
|187
|Scientific Supervisor (Ergonomicss and Training)
|18-38
|₹44900
|3
|Trained Graduate Teachers
|18-48
|₹44900
|338
|Chief Law Assistant
|18-43
|₹44900
|54
|Public Prosecutor
|18-35
|₹44900
|20
|Physical Training Instructor (English medium)
|18-48
|₹44900
|18
|Scientific Assistant/Training
|18-38
|₹35400
|2
|Junior Translator/Hindi
|18-36
|₹35400
|130
|Senior Publicity Inspector
|18-36
|₹35400
|3
|Staff and Walfare Inspector
|18-36
|₹35400
|59
|Librarian
|18-33
|₹35400
|10
|Music Teacher (Female)
|18-48
|₹35400
|3
|Primary Railway Teacher of different subjects
|18-48
|₹35400
|188
|Assistant Teacher (Female) (Junior School)
|18-48
|₹35400
|2
|Laboratory Assistant/School
|18-48
|₹25500
|7
|Lab Assistant Grade 3 (Chemist and Metallurgist)
|18-33
|₹19900
|12
The cut-off date for determining the age limit is January 1, 2025.
Post-wise eligibility criteria and other details will be shared in the detailed notification. Interested candidates are advised to regularly visit RRB websites for updates.
