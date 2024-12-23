Railway Recruitment Boards, RRBs, to recruit for 1036 ministerial, isolated posts; short notification released

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released a short notification for 1036 ministerial and isolated category vacancies. The online application process will begin on January 1 and end on February 6. Railway Recruitment Boards have announced 1036 ministerial, isolated vacancies

Application forms for these vacancies will be accepted on the official websites of RRBs-

RRB Ahmedabad: rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal: rrbbhopal.gov.in

RRB Bhubaneshwar: rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur: rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh: rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai: rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Gorakhpur: rrbgkp.gov.in

RRB Guwahati: rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata: rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda: rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai: rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur: rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna: rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.gov.in

RRB recruitment: Vacancy details, salary

Name of post Age limit Initial pay Number of vacancies Postgraduate Teachers 18-48 ₹ 47600 187 Scientific Supervisor (Ergonomicss and Training) 18-38 ₹ 44900 3 Trained Graduate Teachers 18-48 ₹ 44900 338 Chief Law Assistant 18-43 ₹ 44900 54 Public Prosecutor 18-35 ₹ 44900 20 Physical Training Instructor (English medium) 18-48 ₹ 44900 18 Scientific Assistant/Training 18-38 ₹ 35400 2 Junior Translator/Hindi 18-36 ₹ 35400 130 Senior Publicity Inspector 18-36 ₹ 35400 3 Staff and Walfare Inspector 18-36 ₹ 35400 59 Librarian 18-33 ₹ 35400 10 Music Teacher (Female) 18-48 ₹ 35400 3 Primary Railway Teacher of different subjects 18-48 ₹ 35400 188 Assistant Teacher (Female) (Junior School) 18-48 ₹ 35400 2 Laboratory Assistant/School 18-48 ₹ 25500 7 Lab Assistant Grade 3 (Chemist and Metallurgist) 18-33 ₹ 19900 12

The cut-off date for determining the age limit is January 1, 2025.

Post-wise eligibility criteria and other details will be shared in the detailed notification. Interested candidates are advised to regularly visit RRB websites for updates.