Railway Recruitment Boards, RRBs, to recruit for 1036 ministerial, isolated posts; short notification released

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 23, 2024 03:34 PM IST

The online application process will begin on January 1 and end on February 6.

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released a short notification for 1036 ministerial and isolated category vacancies. The online application process will begin on January 1 and end on February 6.

Railway Recruitment Boards have announced 1036 ministerial, isolated vacancies
Railway Recruitment Boards have announced 1036 ministerial, isolated vacancies

Application forms for these vacancies will be accepted on the official websites of RRBs-

RRB Ahmedabad: rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal: rrbbhopal.gov.in

RRB Bhubaneshwar: rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur: rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh: rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai: rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Gorakhpur: rrbgkp.gov.in

RRB Guwahati: rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata: rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda: rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai: rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur: rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna: rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.gov.in

RRB recruitment: Vacancy details, salary

Name of postAge limitInitial payNumber of vacancies
Postgraduate Teachers18-48 47600187
Scientific Supervisor (Ergonomicss and Training)18-38 449003
Trained Graduate Teachers18-48 44900338
Chief Law Assistant18-43 4490054
Public Prosecutor18-35 4490020
Physical Training Instructor (English medium)18-48 4490018
Scientific Assistant/Training18-38 354002
Junior Translator/Hindi18-36 35400130
Senior Publicity Inspector18-36 354003
Staff and Walfare Inspector18-36 3540059
Librarian18-33 3540010
Music Teacher (Female)18-48 354003
Primary Railway Teacher of different subjects18-48 35400188
Assistant Teacher (Female) (Junior School)18-48 354002
Laboratory Assistant/School18-48 255007
Lab Assistant Grade 3 (Chemist and Metallurgist)18-33 1990012

The cut-off date for determining the age limit is January 1, 2025.

Post-wise eligibility criteria and other details will be shared in the detailed notification. Interested candidates are advised to regularly visit RRB websites for updates.

