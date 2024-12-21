RRB JE Answer Key News 2024 Live: Where, how to check Junior Engineer CBT 1 provisional key when out

RRB JE Answer Key News 2024 Live: Where, how to check provisional key when out

RRB JE Answer Key News 2024 Live: Railway Recruitment Boards has not released the RRB JE Answer Key yet. When released, candidates who have appeared for the test can check the Junior Engineer CBT 1 provisional key on the official websites of RRBs under which they have applied. The JE and other posts computer-based test, CBT 1 was held on December 16, 17 and 18, 2024. The exam duration was for 90 minutes and the number of questions was 100. ...Read More

The recruitment process will consist of these stages: the first-stage computer-based Test (CBT-I), the Second-Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT-II), Document Verification (DV), and Medical Examination (ME).

The normalized score of 1st stage exam shall be used only for short listing of candidates for 2nd stage exam as per their merit.

This recruitment drive will fill up 7951 posts out of which 17 for Chemical Supervisor / Research and Metallurgical Supervisor / Research and 7934 posts for Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant. The registration process was started on July 30 and concluded on August 29, 2024.