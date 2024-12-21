RRB JE Answer Key News 2024 Live: Where, how to check Junior Engineer CBT 1 provisional key when out
RRB JE Answer Key News 2024 Live: Railway Recruitment Boards has not released the RRB JE Answer Key yet. When released, candidates who have appeared for the test can check the Junior Engineer CBT 1 provisional key on the official websites of RRBs under which they have applied. The JE and other posts computer-based test, CBT 1 was held on December 16, 17 and 18, 2024. The exam duration was for 90 minutes and the number of questions was 100. ...Read More
The recruitment process will consist of these stages: the first-stage computer-based Test (CBT-I), the Second-Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT-II), Document Verification (DV), and Medical Examination (ME).
The normalized score of 1st stage exam shall be used only for short listing of candidates for 2nd stage exam as per their merit.
This recruitment drive will fill up 7951 posts out of which 17 for Chemical Supervisor / Research and Metallurgical Supervisor / Research and 7934 posts for Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant. The registration process was started on July 30 and concluded on August 29, 2024.
About RRB JE normalization of marks
Whenever CBT is conducted in multiple sessions for the same syllabus, the raw marks obtained by the candidates in different sessions will be converted to normalized marks.
b) The raw marks for a single-session CBT and normalized marks for multi-session CBTs will be used to compute the Merit Index, which is a common benchmark for generating merit for candidates from different Exam Groups.
RRB JE 2024 document verification
Candidates will be shortlisted for Document Verification based on their marks and merit in the 2nd stage CBT and options. The number of shortlisted candidates will be equal to the number of vacancies.
How to download RRB JE answer key 2024?
Visit the official website of RRBs.
Click on RRB JE Answer key 2024 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.
Check the answer key and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
About RRB JE CBT 1 examination
RRB JE 2024 selection process
RRB JE 2024 exam details
RRB JE 2024 exam dates
Where to check RRB JE Answer Key 2024?
RRB JE Answer Key 2024 date and time not announced
RRB JE Answer Key 2024 date and time have not been announced.