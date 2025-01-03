Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Delhi, has been introducing new courses throughout 2024. These programs include B.Tech, M.Sc, M.A, MBA, Ph.D., and more. The list here helps you get a detailed idea of which courses the institute launched in 2024. New courses launched by IIT Delhi in 2024: List of UG, PG, Ph.D programs here(Agency File Photo)

‘M.Sc. in Biological Sciences’; Admissions Through JAM: This course was launched in February 2024 by the Kusuma School of Biological Sciences at IIT Delhi. Admission to this two-year master's program is done through JAM 2024. There are 20 seats under the new academic program.

M.A. in Culture, Society, Thought: The Department of Humanities and Social Sciences at IIT Delhi launched the academic program ‘M.A. in Culture, Society, Thought’ in March 2024. This program mainly focuses on the themes of culture, society, and thought through the core disciplines of sociology, literature, and philosophy. Admission was done through the GATE 2024 score.

DASA scheme: How admissions for UG, PG courses take place, eligibility conditions and more

Executive Master of Business Administration: IIT Delhi’s Department of Management Studies launched the Executive MBA program in April 2024 for working professionals. This two-year academic program is designed to meet the needs of mid-career executives with over three years of experience who want to enhance their knowledge and skills, expand their network, and accelerate their career progression without taking a break.

B.Tech. in Design: Launched in August 2024 by the Department of Design at IIT Delhi, this four-year UG program is admitted through JEE Advanced rankings. Students pursuing B.Tech. in Design learn about prevalent technologies, systematic design thinking processes, research methods for analyzing socio-technical systems, communication and presentation skills, and teamwork.

After UG, DU plans to implement single girl child quota in PG admissions

Healthcare Technology for Medical and Allied Clinical Professionals: The Centre for Biomedical Engineering (CBME) at IIT Delhi introduced this program in October 2024. This unique program, which will start in January 2025, is specifically designed for medical and allied clinical professionals. It integrates the principles of medicine with cutting-edge engineering disciplines to foster deep-tech innovations in healthcare.

PhD Program in Energy and Sustainability: The Institute launched this PhD program in December 2024 for its new international campus in Abu Dhabi. The PhD program in Energy and Sustainability will focus on addressing cutting-edge problems related to reaching NetZero targets. This includes research on renewable energy, sustainable process engineering, decarbonization, process intensification, microgrids and power distribution in the evolving energy landscape, and AI and data science to aid in the energy transition.

AMU Admission Test 2025: Exam schedule out for B.Tech, B.A, B.Sc & other courses at amucontrollerexams.com

Apart from these courses, IIT Delhi, along with the University of Queensland, launched a Joint PhD program through the UQ-IIT Delhi Research Academy (UQIDAR) at IIT Delhi. Under the program, the students will spend time in both world-class institutions. Upon successful completion of the program, the students will receive a jointly awarded Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree from both universities. More related details can be checked on the official website of IIT Delhi.