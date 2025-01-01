CTET Answer Key 2024 out at ctet.nic.in, direct link to download CBSE CTET December provisional key here

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released CTET Answer Key 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Central Teacher Eligibility Test can download the answer key through the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. Along with the answer keys, the OMR answer sheets have also been released. CTET Answer Key News 2024 Live Updates CTET Answer Key 2024 out, direct link to download provisional key here

The OMR answer sheet of the candidates and answer key is available on the website from January 1 to January 5, 2025. Candidates who want to raise objections can do it through the official website till January 5, 2025. To raise objections against the answer key, candidates will have to pay processing fee of ₹1000/- per question through credit or debit card.

The official notice reads, “If the challenge is accepted by the Board i.e. if any mistake is noticed by the subject experts in the answer key, a policy decision will be notified and the fee shall be refunded. There fund (if any) will be transferred online to the concerned credit/debit card account, so the candidates are advised to pay from their own credit/debit card. The decision of Board on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained.”

CTET Answer Key 2024: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the CBSE CTET answer key.

Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Click on CTET Answer Key 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The CTET December examination was held on December 14 and 15, 2024 at various exam centres across the country. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE CTET.