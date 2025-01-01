CTET Answer Key News 2024 Live: Where, how to check CBSE CTET provisional key when released

CTET Answer Key News 2024 Live: Where, how to check provisional key when out

CTET Answer Key News 2024 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the provisional answer key of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET December 2024) by January 1 or 2, according to an indianexpress.com report. When released, candidates can download CTET paper 1 and paper 2 answer keys from the official website, ctet.nic.in, using their number and date of birth.

Along with the CTET December answer key, the board will also share candidates' responses.

Steps to download CTET answer key 2024 when released

Go to the official website, ctet.nic.in

Open the CTET answer key download link displayed on the home page of the website.

Enter your login details– roll number and date of birth along with any other requested information.

Submit the details and check the provisional CTET answer key.

The CBSE will give a window when candidates can raise objections to the provisional answer key on the payment of a fee per question.

If an objection is found valid, the CBSE will take a policy decision on it, and the fee will be refunded.

The exam was conducted on December 14.

The previous CTET exam was held on July 7, and the answer key was released on July 24.

Check the latest updates on CTET answer key below.