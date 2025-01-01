Edit Profile
Wednesday, Jan 1, 2025
    CTET Answer Key News 2024 Live: Where, how to check CBSE CTET provisional key when released

    By HT Education Desk
    Jan 1, 2025 1:20 PM IST
    CTET Answer Key News 2024 Live: When released, candidates can download CTET paper 1 and paper 2 answer keys from the official website, ctet.nic.in.
    CTET Answer Key News 2024 Live: Where, how to check provisional key when out
    CTET Answer Key News 2024 Live: Where, how to check provisional key when out

    CTET Answer Key News 2024 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the provisional answer key of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET December 2024) by January 1 or 2, according to an indianexpress.com report. When released, candidates can download CTET paper 1 and paper 2 answer keys from the official website, ctet.nic.in, using their number and date of birth.

    Along with the CTET December answer key, the board will also share candidates' responses.

    Steps to download CTET answer key 2024 when released

    Go to the official website, ctet.nic.in

    Open the CTET answer key download link displayed on the home page of the website.

    Enter your login details– roll number and date of birth along with any other requested information.

    Submit the details and check the provisional CTET answer key.

    The CBSE will give a window when candidates can raise objections to the provisional answer key on the payment of a fee per question.

    If an objection is found valid, the CBSE will take a policy decision on it, and the fee will be refunded.

    The exam was conducted on December 14.

    The previous CTET exam was held on July 7, and the answer key was released on July 24.

    Check the latest updates on CTET answer key below.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 1, 2025 1:20 PM IST

    CTET answer key objection window details

    The CBSE will give a window when candidates can raise objections to the provisional answer key on the payment of a fee per question.

    Jan 1, 2025 1:17 PM IST

    How to download CBSE CTET answer key 2024

    Go to the official website, ctet.nic.in

    Open the CTET answer key download link displayed on the home page of the website.

    Enter your login details– roll number and date of birth along with any other requested information.

    Submit the details and check the provisional CTET answer key.

    Jan 1, 2025 1:14 PM IST

    Other details to be available with CTET answer key 2024

    Along with the CTET December answer key, the board will also share candidates' responses.

    Jan 1, 2025 1:11 PM IST

    Login credentials needed to check CTET 2024 answer key

    When released, candidates can download CTET paper 1 and paper 2 answer keys from the official website, ctet.nic.in, using their number and date of birth.

    Jan 1, 2025 1:08 PM IST

    CTET answer key expected on January 1 or 2: Report

    The provisional answer key of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2024 exam is expected by January 1 or 2, 2025, indianexpress.com has reported quoting a senior Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) official.

    Jan 1, 2025 1:05 PM IST

    CTET Answer Key 2024 not out yet

    The CBSE CTET Answer Key 2024 has not been released yet. When released, candidates can check it via the direct link to be available here.

    News education competitive exams CTET Answer Key News 2024 Live: Where, how to check CBSE CTET provisional key when released
