DME Assam Recruitment 2025: Registrations for 765 Grade-3 (Non-Technical) posts from today, check notice here

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Assam is scheduled to open the registration window for recruitment in 765 posts of Grade-III (Non Technical). Eligible candidates interested in applying for the recruitment process can submit their applications on the official website at dme.assam.gov.in. DME Assam Recruitment 2025: Registrations for 765 Grade-3 (Non-Technical) posts scheduled to open from January 5, 2025.

Candidates must note here that the deadline to submit applications is January 16, 2025 up to 11: 59 PM.

Also read: IIM Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Kozhikode: A look at placement records of India's top 3 business schools

The official notification states, "The Online application form shall be available from 05/01/2025 to 16/01/2025 till 11:59 PM. at the official website of the Directorate of Medical Education, Assam l.e. www.dme.assam.gov.in. Candidates who had already applied for various Grade-III (Non-Technical) posts vide advertisement No.DME/Recruitment/23/2023/20331, Dated: 01/02/2023 need not apply again. However, those who had applied earlier for different Grade-III (Non-Technical) posts, their candidature shall now be considered as per this advertisement."

Also read: Students should make optimum use of their unbridled energy to bring transformative changes, says Assam Governor

To be eligible to apply, candidates must possess valid Employment Exchange Registration Certificate of the State of Assam, as per the official notification.

Furthermore, the category-wise age limit as of January 1, 2024 is given below:

Unreserved: Minimum 18 years, Maximum 40 years

OBC/MOBC: Minimum 18 years, Maximum 43 years

SC/ST: Minimum 18 years, Maximum 45 years

PWD: Minimum 18 years, Maximum 50 years

There is no application fee to apply for the recruitment process.

Read the official notification here.

Additionally, according to DME Assam, the group-wise merit lists will be prepared and selected candidates will be provisionally appointed against any of the posts in the group as advertised.

Also read: BPSC exam row: Prashant Kishor urges Bihar govt to prioritize students' concerns, says he is firm on fast

DME Assam Recruitment 2025: How to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to submit their applications:

Visit the official website of DME Assam at dme.assam.gov.in On the home page, click on the application form link for Grade-III (Non-technical) posts. Fill in the details as asked in the application form and upload the necessary documents. After carefully reviewing all particulars, submit the application form. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of DME Assam.