Ahead of NEET UG 2025 registrations, NTA asks candidates to update their Aadhaar details, check notice

The National Testing Agency, NTA, has asked candidates who seek to apply for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-UG 2025 to update their credentials in Aadhaar as per their 10 Marksheet/Passing Certificate. At the same time, candidates must also ensure that their Aadhaar is linked with a valid mobile number for OTP-based authentication. In the official notice, the NTA said updated Aadhaar credentials are highly recommended for ease of verification, registration process and to enhance the integrity of the examination process. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The official notice by the NTA stated that the Aadhaar-based authentication of NEET UG 2025 candidates is necessary as per the instructions issued by Department of Higher Education under Ministry of Education that calls for ensuring integration of APAAR ID (Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry) with NEET UG 2025.

The notice reads, “As per instructions issued by Dept of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, integration of APAAR ID (Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry) with NEET (UG)-2025 is to be ensured.”

“To support this objective, candidates are encouraged to use their APAAR ID as well as Aadhaar-based authentication during the application and examination process. Updated credentials are highly recommended for ease of verification, registration process and to enhance the integrity of the examination process,” the NTA said.

As per NTA, the registration for NEET UG 2025 will be starting in due course of time.

Read the official notice here.

NTA explains why Aadhaar is important for NEET UG 2025 candidates

In the notice, the NTA also explained the importance of Aadhaar for NEET UG 2025 candidates. As per the agency, Aadhaar ensures the following:

Simplified Application Process Using Aadhaar helps in auto-populating details, thereby reducing manual errors during application submission. Enhanced Examination Efficiency: Candidates can benefit from faster identity verification tools with advancements in Aadhaar-based technology, such as the Face Authentication Method introduced by UIDAI, the NTA said. Faster Attendance Verification: With facial recognition technology, candidates can be ensured smooth entry into the exam hall owing to quicker and more accurate identity verification. Welfare of Candidates: Finally, Aadhaar ensures candidates are uniquely identified, safeguarding their interests throughout the examination lifecycle.

Here is what candidates need to do:

NEET UG 2025 aspirants have been advised by the NTA to ensure that their Aadhaar details, particularly their name and date of birth (as per 10th Passing certificate), and facial recognition data are updated for an optimal experience during registration process and verification processes.

Candidates can get this done at the nearest Aadhaar Enrollment/Update Center.

In case of any clarification and for more information, candidates may call at NTA's helpdesk on 011-40759000 or mail at neetug2025@nta.ac.in.