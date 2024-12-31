NEET UG 2025 syllabus, official website announced; application forms will be released at neet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the syllabus and the official website for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical admissions. NEET UG 2025 syllabus, official website announced

The official website for NEET UG 2025 is neet.nta.nic.in. On this website, the NTA will host the online registration-cum-application process and share the information bulletin, exam city intimation slips, admit cards, provisional and final answer keys, results and other important details.

NEET UG 2025 syllabus for Physics, Biology and Chemistry has been finalised by the Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) of the National Medical Commission (NMC).

Also read: NEET UG likely moving to online from pen and paper exam: Report

NEET UG 2025 syllabus

In Biology, there are topics from 10 units:

Diversity in Living World, Structural Organisation in Animals and Plants, Cell Structure and Function, Plant Physiology, Human Physiology, Reproduction, Genetics and Evolution, Biology and Human Welfare, Biotechnology and Its Applications, and Ecology and Environment.

The Physics syllabus covers topics from 20 units:

PHYSICS AND MEASUREMENT; KINEMATICS; LAWS OF MOTION; WORK, ENERGY, AND POWER; ROTATIONAL MOTION; GRAVITATION; PROPERTIES OF SOLIDS AND LIQUIDS; THERMODYNAMICS; KINETIC THEORY OF GASES; OSCILLATIONS AND WAVES; ELECTROSTATICS; CURRENT ELECTRICITY; MAGNETIC EFFECTS OF CURRENT AND MAGNETISM; ELECTROMAGNETIC INDUCTION AND ALTERNATING CURRENTS; ELECTROMAGNETIC WAVES; OPTICS; DUAL NATURE OF MATTER AND RADIATION; ATOMS AND NUCLEI; ELECTRONIC DEVICES; EXPERIMENTAL SKILLS.

Chemistry has topics from 20 units covering Physical, Organic, Inorganic and Practical Chemistry:

SOME BASIC CONCEPTS IN CHEMISTRY; ATOMIC STRUCTURE; CHEMICAL BONDING AND MOLECULAR STRUCTURE; CHEMICAL THERMODYNAMICS; SOLUTIONS; EQUILIBRIUM; REDOX REACTIONS AND ELECTROCHEMISTRY; CHEMICAL KINETICS; CLASSIFICATION OF ELEMENTS AND PERIODICITY IN PROPERTIES; P- BLOCK ELEMENTS; d - and f- BLOCK ELEMENTS; CO-ORDINATION COMPOUNDS; PURIFICATION AND CHARACTERISATION OF ORGANIC COMPOUNDS; SOME BASIC PRINCIPLES OF ORGANIC CHEMISTRY; HYDROCARBONS; ORGANIC COMPOUNDS CONTAINING HALOGENS; ORGANIC COMPOUNDS CONTAINING OXYGEN; ORGANIC COMPOUNDS CONTAINING NITROGEN; BIOMOLECULES; PRINCIPLES RELATED TO PRACTICAL CHEMISTRY.

Check the detailed NEET UG 2025 syllabus here.

NEET UG is a national-level examination for admission to undergraduate Medical courses at all medical colleges in India. The test is also used for admission to Dentistry, Ayurveda, Veterinary, Nursing and Life Sciences courses at the UG level.