NEET UG likely moving to online from pen and paper exam: Report

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate or NEET-UG is likely moving towards an online, computer-based test (CBT) from the traditional pen and paper mode, Times of India has reported, citing Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. According to the report, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has indicated a transition of NEET UG to a computer-based exam from the existing pen-and-paper format. (Arun Sharma/HT file)

As per the report, Pradhan said a consensus is being reached in consultation with the Health Ministry, the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the expert panel for exam reforms.

Earlier this year, the ministry formed this seven-member panel, led by former ISRO Chief K Radhakrishnan, to recommend reformative measures for NTA entrance exams.

This was done amid allegations that the NEET UG 2024 paper was leaked. The centre had also found that the integrity of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) might have been compromised, forcing its cancellation a day after the test was held. Both examinations are conducted by the NTA.

In June, Radhakrishnan said the panel would contact students and parents to learn their concerns and take suggestions on how to create a robust and tamper-proof entrance examination system.

Hindustan Times learned in July that the centre is considering moving NEET UG to a CBT format similar to the engineering entrance test JEE Mains.

“The idea has been doing the rounds in the committee concerned that has been assigned the job of making relevant changes but no formal direction has been issued so far. The controversy surrounding the competitive examinations recently has added steam to the thought that there is a need for these exams to go online,” a central government official said, requesting anonymity.

In October, Indian Express reported that holding online exams and using a hybrid model where papers are transmitted digitally and candidates’ responses are recorded on paper, medical entrance examinations in multiple stages are among the measures suggested by the panel.

Pradhan told TOI that the process for implementation of the expert committee recommendations has started.

On NEET, he said, "...based on consultation and deliberations with the ministry, the committee and NTA, we are in all likelihood moving towards CBT."