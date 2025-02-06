Kanye West cashing in on Bianca Censori with new book? New trademark application follows shocking Grammys stunt

Bianca Censori bared it all at Sunday’s Grammys. Ever since the scandalous nude stunt on the musical event’s red carpet, indignant netizens worldwide have been concerned about the well-being of Kanye West’s wife. Kanye West and Bianca Censori at the Grammys 2025.(Photos: X)

The eyebrow-raising move has got the Internet wondering if the ever-so-controversial rapper is subjecting his wife to “abuse.” That won’t be a new addition to the “Heartless” rap kingpin’s dictionary. Several ex-employees have hit him with civil lawsuits, at least one even citing sexual harassment and sexual assault.

Kanye West releasing a book on Bianca Censori?

West’s Australian architect wife’s scanty sense of dressing has long fuelled sensational headlines, with many questioning whether it has all been a reflection of his “coercive control” over Censori. While speculations run amok, Kanye seems to be capitalising on the newfound shock factor established by the jaw-dropping antic.

Kanye West’s company, Ox Paha Inc, has applied to trademark the phrase “Wife By Husband,” according to the US Sun. The Vultures album-maker’s filing falls under the classification “Printed books in the field of biographies; Printed non-fiction books on a variety of topics; Printed picture books; Printed story books; Series of printed story books; Memory books,” per the US Patent and Trademark Office website.

Bianca Censori's Grammys stunt focussed at promoting Kanye West's brand?

Earlier this week, West flaunted his wife’s name on social media after she ranked atop the Google Trends list in the US. However, it came off more as a publicity stunt for his brand, Yeezy.

He shared a clip of Bianca Censori working out in a black leotard, and wrote: “The most Googled person on earth wearing YZY women's." Censori also modelled the same sheer bodysuit at a Grammys afterparty hosted by her husband.

In a now-deleted post, he added, “For clarity, February 4th 2025, my wife is the most Googled person on the planet called earth. We beat the Grammies.”

Brief Grammys attendance to make a statement

Contrary to popular speculation, a source close to the controversial couple told the outlet that West didn’t force the stunt on Censori. “She's a muse for Ye and there's no coercion involved. This is what Ye does, he makes a statement and the whole world talks about it,” said the insider.

Although Ye’s “Carnival” was nominated at this year’s Grammys, he was only there to make noise with his and his wife’s red carpet appearance. They eventually walked out of the venue after just 30 minutes of attendance and enjoyed their own afterparty of sorts with Travis Scott and will.i.am’s company.

Even with a purported book supposedly focussed on Bianca Censori on the way, it won’t be Kanye’s first time to cash in on controversy or his wife. As reports will have you believe, West sees Bianca as a “muse” whom he’s pushed a Yeezy model on one too many occasions. Before the “naked” Grammy stunt, the Australian designer bared it all for her husband’s Vultures album cover while he, like always, covered head to toe, posed in the Jason Voorhees getup beside her.