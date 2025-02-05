Grammys producer reacts to Bianca Censori's fashion stunt with Kanye West on red carpet. Did she break the dress code?

Kanye West and Bianca Censori made an unexpected appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards, which went on to make headlines. During the live red carpet moment, Bianca turned heads with a bold fashion statement, wearing a sheer, skin-tight dress that left little to the imagination, sparking controversy over its appropriateness at the high-profile event. Now, Grammys executive producer Raj Kapoor has addressed the incident in a new statement. (Also read: Kanye West and ‘naked’ Bianca Censori escorted out of 2025 Grammys after showing up ‘uninvited’?) Kanye West and Bianca Censori pose at the red carpet during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 2, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole(REUTERS)

Did Bianca break any dress code at the Grammys?

After the shocking red carpet moment, many wondered whether Bianca broke any dress code at the awards ceremony. Grammys executive producer Raj Kapoor told People that the guests who are invited to the show must adhere to an “artistic black-tie” dress code, also adding, "but in the music industry, I guess that’s up for interpretation.”

“Obviously there is a dress code for anybody actually performing on the show that we have to adhere to standards and practices. But as far as people attending and nominees attending, that would be something the [Recording] Academy [presents the Grammys] would have to answer,” he was quoted by the site.

More details

Kanye went on to defend Bianca's nude outfit and said in a since-deleted Instagram post, “FOR CLARITY. MY WIFE IS THE MOST GOOGLED PERSON ON THE PLANET CALLED EARTH.” He also shared Google analytics screenshots showing how the interest grew on Bianca grew after the appearance. Since then, Kanye has deleted all his Instagram posts except one from a year ago.

There were also reports that added how both Kanye and Bianca were escorted out of the ceremony shortly after the red carpet appearance. E! News stated that the duo opted to get in their car and skip the ceremony right after their red carpet stunt. Kanye was nominated in the Best Rap Song category for Carnival. They removed the post later.

The Grammys were hosted by Trevor Noah this year, with the night's big award- Album of the Year being awarded to Cowboy Carter by Beyonce.