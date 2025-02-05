‘I’m Michael Jordan's son': Marcus Jordan used famous dad's name to get out of DUI arrest? Body cam footage out

Marcus Jordan was heard name-dropping his NBA legend father, Michael Jordan, in his arrest video. The reality TV star was arrested on Tuesday after he reportedly got his Lamborghini SUV stuck on train tracks in an intoxicated state. Marcus Jordan was reportedly fleeing deputies before his Lamborghini SUV got stuck on railway tracks, where officers from the Maitland Police Department apprehended him. (X)

Before officers apprehended him at around 1:14 am in Maitland, Florida, he was seen speeding away from cops who tried to pull him over for a traffic violation. As per Fox News, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office dashcam video showed visual proof of the former college basketball star speeding away from deputies in his Lamborghini car before he was eventually arrested.

Marcus Jordan's arrest video released

Additionally, new body cam footage captured by Maitland Police Department officers showed Marcus (with a female passenger) trying his best to escape the situation. His car later got stuck on the railway tracks. As he failed, cops approached the vehicle and asked him to get out.

Marcus tried to earn the police’s favour so that the car could move off the tracks. However, his slurred speech and off-balance demeanour alerted the officials of his intoxication. Consequently, they moved in to pat Jordan down, which is when he called out his famous dad’s name.

Watch body cam footage of Marcus Jordan's arrest:

Michael Jordan's name dragged into conversation with cops

“Bro,” he said in the video obtained by TMZ Sports. “I'm Marcus Jordan. I'm Michael Jordan's son. I'm not doing anything wrong. I'm just trying to get home. And I made a wrong turn. OK?”

He continued, “And, clearly, we would just like to get our car off of the f***ing train tracks which we were not trying to be on.” Police officers then asked him to walk away from the car. “The last thing I wanted to do is put my car on the tracks, obviously, it's a $330,000 car. Why would I want to be on the tracks?” Marcus later added.

Marcus admitted to drinking but insisted on being under the legal limit

The NBA legend’s son then even confessed that he had downed some drinks before getting behind the wheel. He admitted to having had a “little bit” but it was “under the legal limit” (0.08). The officers present on the scene administered field sobriety tests, which Jordan failed, and was subsequently handcuffed.

“I believe you've had too much to drink tonight,” the police told him. “I disagree with that, sir, but whatever you say ... I hear you, but I disagree,” replied Marcus.

Cocaine also found on reality TV star

Thereafter, officers can be seen digging through his pockets and pulling out a small bag filled with a white powdery substance, which, according to police documents, tested positive for cocaine.

The agitated Marcus was then taken to a nearby jail. On the way out, he continued arguing with the cops, and briefly even sang along to their radio.

No longer behind bars

In a police report obtained by PEOPLE, officers established that Marcus Jordan’s eyes were “bloodshot and glassy” at the time of his arrest.” He also appeared “confused where he was located.” Officials also observed that an “odour of an alcoholic beverage was getting stronger as he spoke.”

According to TMZ, Michael Jordan’s son was booked on three charges: “DUI crash with property damage, possession of cocaine and resisting an officer without violence.” A few hours after his arrest, he was released from custody on a $4,000 bond.