Justin Baldoni appears to apologise to Blake Lively in voice note over It Ends With Us rooftop scene

Justin Baldoni appeared to have apologized to co-star Blake Lively through a long voice note, acknowledging his disagreements over a rooftop scene. As per a new report by Daily Mail, Justin sent a lengthy voice note after the two of them disagreed over the scene in the film, and agreed to communicate better so that there are no further issues. (Also read: Justin Baldoni's wife Emily breaks silence to wish him birthday amid dispute with Blake Lively) Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni starred together in It Ends With Us.

What Justin said

As per the voice note which is over six and a half minutes long, Justin said: “I just wanted you to know, I didn't need that. It's really good and it's going to make the movie sing like you said and I'm excited to go through the whole movie with you. You and I have been trying to build a relationship which I think we've done successfully. Here we are talking together at 2am in the morning. But largely via text and voicemail and I will admit, that's not my biggest strength. I love being with people and being in somebody's space and being face-to-face and I think that's where I excel.”

'I've definitely fallen short at times'

He goes on to say, “But I've definitely fallen short at times in our texts and voicemail exchanges because there's so much to communicate and so much happening. All I have to say is I'm really looking forward to spending time together and I believe that's going to go a long way for our chemistry, which I believe is there. It's been there from the start so I was so damn excited when you agreed to do this film. I believe it comes from us both being so hard working and having a vision. I'm excited to have a creative partner in that with you.”

In December, Blake filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Justin, which was followed by a New York Times article accusing Justin of orchestrating a negative publicity campaign against her.

In response, Justin filed defamation suits against the site and launched a $400 million lawsuit against Blake and Ryan Reynolds, claiming she used her celebrity influence to derail his career with a smear campaign.