Justin Baldoni's wife Emily breaks silence to wish him birthday amid dispute with Blake Lively

Emily Baldoni speaks out

In a heartfelt gesture, Emily publicly wished Justin a happy birthday, making it clear that she stands by him amidst the ongoing controversy.

The It Ends With Us director turned 41 on January 24, and Emily, 40, paid tribute to him on Instagram. She shared a note for her husband while sharing a family photo. She wrote, “Happy birthday my love. Celebrating the man, husband, and father that you are. I’d choose you again and again”.

In the image, the couple are seen overlooking the sea with their kids. They are exchanging a kiss. Justin has been vacationing in Hawaii in recent days with Emily, whom he married in 2013, and their two kids, Maiya, 9, and Maxwell, 7.

Over the years, Emily has made appearances on several TV shows including Shatter Belt, Reckless, NCIS, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Legend of the Seeker, and CSI.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal dispute

In December, Blake filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Justin, which was followed by a New York Times article accusing Justin of orchestrating a negative publicity campaign against her. In response, Justin filed defamation suits against the Times and launched a $400 million lawsuit against Blake and Ryan Reynolds, claiming she used her celebrity influence to derail his career.

Recently, Justin’s legal team released raw footage of a scene at the centre of Blake’s harassment allegations. The scene, featuring the pair dancing romantically, captured a conversation in which Justin commented, “It smells good,” referring to Lively’s body makeup. Blake previously claimed the remark occurred in a silent environment with microphones off, but the clip, which includes audio, contradicts her claims.

The footage shows the actors laughing and joking on set, discussing their spouses and the scene’s choreography. Justin has also accused Blake of intimidating behaviour. The lawsuit further alleged Blake failed to read the novel the film is based on until filming was underway, manipulated text messages to paint Justin negatively, and orchestrated a “mear campaign” through her publicist.