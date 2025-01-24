Megyn Kelly rips Blake Lively for her claims against Justin Baldoni over leaked video: ‘Absolute nothing burger’

Megyn Kelly did not hold back in her criticism of Hollywood A-lister Blake Lively during a recent episode of The Megyn Kelly Show. The controversial moment came after a leaked video surfaced, showing Lively and It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni filming a montage sequence on set. Kelly aimed Lively’s reaction to the video, which the actress dismissed as a “nothing burger.” Megyn Kelly slammed Blake Lively's reaction to a leaked video with Justin Baldoni, labelling her claims as unfounded.(REUTERS/Brian Snyder, (Nicole Rivelli/Sony Pictures via AP))

Kelly dismisses Lively’s claims

On her show, Kelly exclaimed, “Time and time again, she accuses him of doing something, which then when you hear the full context, is an absolute nothing burger!” as reported by The New York Post. She continued, “She alleges that she’s a MeToo victim. That’s absurd! This person is not an honest broker. I believe her less than ever. I actually disbelieve her fully.”

The videos mentioned were released by Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman, who also happens to be Kelly’s personal attorney, to The Post in an attempt to prove the Gossip Girl alum’s allegations false.The drama between the two actors escalated into a full-blown legal battle when Lively filed a $250 million lawsuit against Baldoni, accusing him of orchestrating a smear campaign against her.

In retaliation, Baldoni countersued Lively and her husband, Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds, for a staggering $400 million. The feud deepened when she lodged a formal complaint with the California Civil Rights Commission and publicly criticised Baldoni in an interview with The New York Times and the the 40-year-old responded by suing her for libel.

Kelly sides with Baldoni amid feud with Lively

Kelly sided with Baldoni amid the feud as she cited reason that the who legal drama began because of Lively “clearly cooperated with The New York Times to leak the whole thing.” She continued, “Now that she’s had her shot against him, and she’s severely damaged him…now she wants a complete gag order.”

She argued that the smear campaign allegedly headed by Baldoni was not the reason for her tarnished reputation instead it was “because she turned out to be not a very nice person.”

Lively’s lawsuit claims that during a "slow dance scene," Baldoni crossed a boundary when he "leaned forward and slowly dragged his lips from her ear and down her neck as he said, ‘It smells so good.’" In response, Kelly argued that while the actors weren’t reciting scripted lines, they were still in-character for the scene. The leaked video captures the co-stars dancing, holding hands, and nuzzling for a montage sequence that would be set to a music backtrack. While they can be seen speaking to each other, there is no indication they were following a script, with the pair even mentioning each other’s spouses by name.

Kelly said, “Obviously, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni aren’t choosing to hold hands and nuzzle each other in front of this room of people. She’s completely flirtatious with him, and he’s flirtatious back, but they’re talking about each other’s spouses, and it’s all in good fun.” She added, “She [Lively] laughs, and says, ‘Oh, did you get beard on me?’ She doesn’t say, ‘Oh my god, you nuzzled me and said that I smell good!’”