Justin Baldoni shows off six-pack abs in Hawaii beach trip days after $400M suit against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

It Ends With Us actor and director Justin Baldoni took some time off for a trip to the beach in Maui, Hawaii. Several pictures of the actor enjoying himself emerged on social media platforms. This comes just days after he sued Blake Lively and her husband-actor Ryan Reynolds. Justin and Blake are engulfed in a bitter legal battle surrounding the dark romantic drama. (Also Read | Justin Baldoni’s lawyer denounces Blake Lively’s ‘revoltingly false’ allegations: ‘Will fight harder for voiceless…’) Justin Baldoni was last seen in It Ends With Us.(REUTERS)

Justin Baldoni's beach day is all about fun

In the photos and videos, shared by Backgrid on X (formerly Twitter), Justin was seen laughing as he looked around himself. He was also seen holding his phone and smiling at it. Justin also took a dip in the water. In a photo, he leaned forward and held his son's hands. The actor was seen in dark grey shorts. As per Backgrid, he was accompanied by his children and friends.

Justin recently sued Blake, Ryan

Last week, Justin sued Blake and Ryan Reynolds for defamation and extortion. The suit was filed in federal court in New York by Justin and production company Wayfarer Studios, which seeks at least $400 million in damages, including lost future income. It alleges that Blake and Ryan hijacked the production and marketing of It Ends With Us and manipulated the media to smear Justin and others on the production with false allegations of sexual and other harassment.

“This is a case about two of the most powerful stars in the world deploying their enormous power to steal an entire film right out of the hands of its director and production studio. Then, when Blake and Ryan's efforts failed to win them the acclaim they believed they so richly deserved, they turned their fury on their chosen scapegoat," the statement read, as per AP.

Blake too had sued Justin

The lawsuit comes about two weeks after Blake sued Justin and several others tied to the film, alleging they retaliated against her for coming forward about her treatment on the set. Her lawyers called his new lawsuit “another chapter in the abuser playbook.” "This is an age-old story: A woman speaks up with concrete evidence of sexual harassment and retaliation and the abuser attempts to turn the tables on the victim," they said in a statement Thursday night. “This is what experts call DARVO. Deny. Attack. Reverse Victim Offender,” they said.

About Blake and Justin's film It Ends With Us

The film, based on the bestselling 2016 novel by Colleen Hoover, was released in August and exceeded box office expectations with a $50 million debut. It begins as a standard romantic drama before taking a dark turn into domestic violence. The fallout in its aftermath has made major waves in Hollywood and led to discussions of female actors' treatment on sets and in media.