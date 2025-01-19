Justin Baldoni’s lawyer denounces Blake Lively’s ‘revoltingly false’ allegations: ‘Will fight harder for voiceless…’

In a dramatic turn of events, Justin Baldoni’s legal team has fired back at Blake Lively following her public statement regarding the $400 million defamation lawsuit filed against her. The lawsuit, lodged by Baldoni and his publicists, accuses the actress and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, of orchestrating a scheme to damage their reputations and career prospects by spreading false allegations of sexual harassment. The legal battle has quickly escalated, with both sides digging in their heels amid the intense public scrutiny. Justin Baldoni's lawyer accuses Blake Lively of making false sexual allegations amid escalating legal battle. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Baldoni’s lawyer slams Livesly in new statement

Following the lawsuit on Thursday, Lively’s attorney told Daily Mail in a statement, “This latest lawsuit from Justin Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios, and its associates is another chapter in the abuser playbook."

Now the Five Feet Apart director’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman has slammed the Gossip Girl alum for her “revoltingly false sexual allegations” in his statement to Deadline. He told the media outlet, “After my clients filed a comprehensive lawsuit packed with almost 200 pages of undeniable facts and documentary evidence which crushed their false allegations of a smear campaign by providing doctored communications to the New York Times, Blake and her legal team have just one heinous pivot left, and that is to double down on the revoltingly false sexual allegations against Mr. Baldon.”

He continued, “The mere fact that Ms Lively feels that she can publicly destroy Mr Baldoni’s reputation in an attempt to devastate his future career and then deny him or his team their own ability to defend theirselves against her is preposterous.”

Baldoni’s attorney assures they will ‘fight harder’

Freedman further reiterated, “Mr. Baldoni never once publicly attempted to call Ms. Lively out for her own many wrongdoings during filming, he kindly addressed all her concerns during filming in the correct manner despite the fact that he wholly disagreed, he himself was committed to do things differently and to keep the peace as she specifically admitted to in her own lawsuit.”

He also asserted, “We will not only continue to defend our clients against Blake’s power, privilege and all out lies, but we will now fight even harder for the voiceless in the DV community who are unfairly suffering while she continues to push on her own self-serving and selfish vendetta in the media.”