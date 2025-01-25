Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds will be subpoenaed ‘imminently’ in Justin Baldoni case to access all…

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are set to be subpoenaed “imminently” in connection with a lawsuit filed by actor and director Justin Baldoni. Canadian-US actor Ryan Reynolds and his wife US actress Blake Lively attend the New York premiere of "It Ends With Us" at at AMC Lincoln Square in New York, August 6, 2024. (AFP)

The case, which could see the couple facing a $400 million payout if Baldoni prevails, has also prompted deposition requests requiring them to provide testimony and submit messages, texts, and emails related to the drama.

A source familiar with the proceedings told Daily Mail, “Unequivocally yes, all parties should be aware that they will be subpoenaed and deposed imminently.”

The legal battle stems from escalating tensions surrounding the production and promotion of Baldoni’s film It Ends With Us. According to Baldoni, his feud with Lively first arose from on-set discord and worsened during the film’s release last August. Allegedly, Lively had Baldoni and his family banished to a cinema basement during the film’s premiere.

Lively filed lawsuit against Baldoni accusing driving a ‘smear campaign’ against her

In December, Lively filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni, which was followed by a New York Times article accusing Baldoni of orchestrating a negative publicity campaign against her. In response, Baldoni filed defamation suits against the Times and launched a $400 million lawsuit against Lively and Reynolds, claiming she used her celebrity influence to derail his career.

Recently, Baldoni’s legal team released raw footage of a scene at the centre of Lively’s harassment allegations. The scene, featuring the pair dancing romantically, captured a conversation in which Baldoni commented, “It smells good,” referring to Lively’s body makeup. Lively previously claimed the remark occurred in a silent environment with microphones off, but the clip, which includes audio, contradicts her claims.

The footage shows the actors laughing and joking on set, discussing their spouses and the scene’s choreography. Baldoni remarks, “I’m probably getting my beard on you,” to which Lively responds, “I’m probably getting spray tan on you.” Baldoni replies, “It smells good,” eliciting laughter from both.

Baldoni has also accused Lively of intimidating behaviour, including alluding to her husband Ryan Reynolds and friend Taylor Swift, likening herself to Game of Thrones Khaleesi, and declaring, “I have a lot of dragons.”

The lawsuit further alleges Lively failed to read the novel the film is based on until filming was underway, manipulated text messages to paint Baldoni negatively, and orchestrated a “mear campaign” through her publicist.