Trisha Krishnan calls out apparel brand for clothes reeking of body odour: ‘3rd time in a row’
Trisha Krishnan has been in the news lately for the success of her recent film, Karuppu, and her rumoured relationship with TN CM-actor Vijay.
Actor Trisha Krishnan seemed to have had a bad shopping experience recently. Calling out the apparel brand Zara publicly on her Instagram Stories, she stated that they sent her clothes that ‘reek’ for the third time in a row. The brand has not publicly responded to her at the time of writing.
Trisha Krishnan claims she was sent stinky clothes
On Friday, Trisha took to her Instagram Stories to publicly call out Zara. Without revealing details of what she had ordered, she claimed to have been sent clothes reeking of body odour for three times now. The actor asked them to smell before packing the clothes, writing, “Errrr dear @zara @zaracare Just a humble request.Pls make sure your clothes don't reek of body odour (not even mild) the next time we're placing home deliveries. 3rd time in a row. And pretty darn disgusting. Smell it before you pack it atleast.”
On perimenopause and people-pleasing
Earlier in the day, Trisha reflected on peri-menopause and how it doesn’t make you want to please people. She re-shared a note that read: “I once heard a doctor explain that perimenopause is when your people-pleasing hormones fade away and your IDGAF hormones take over and I couldn't have said it better myself.” She re-posted it with a sticker that read ‘fact’ seemingly agreeing with the take. Trisha, who turned 43 this year, also celebrated her mom Uma Ganapathy’s 70th birthday recently.
Trisha Krishnan in the news
Trisha has been the centre of all attention lately over her rumoured relationship with Tamil Nadu chief minister and actor, Vijay. The two made news the last few years whenever she posted cosy pictures of them together on his birthday. However, news broke in February that the actor-politician’s wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, had filed for divorce. This made their decision to attend a wedding together in March in matching outfits all the more controversial.
Wishing Vijay on his birthday this year, Trisha wrote, “To the person who makes it all worth it, HBD (heart and evil eye emojis) 00.00 (sparkle emoji).” She posted a picture of her gazing lovingly at Vijay. In front of them are five birthday cakes, including three tiramisu, that were widely decoded by fans on social media. She also seemed to hint with her caption that Vijay rang in his birthday at midnight with her.
Trisha was last seen in RJ Balaji’s Karuppu with Suriya as her co-star. The film grossed over ₹300 crore worldwide and was a success.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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