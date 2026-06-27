Heartbroken Trisha Krishnan reveals she shared a meal with K Bhagyaraj a day before his death

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Trisha wrote: “RIP dear Bhagyaraj sir (red heart emoticon). It is hard to believe we were just sharing a meal together yesterday and I hear this heartbreaking news today. All my love and strength to Poornima Maam, Shanthanu, Amlu, Kiki.”

The sudden demise of veteran Tamil actor, director and screenwriter K Bhagyaraj has sent shockwaves in the industry. He died on Saturday following a cardiac arrest. He was 73. His last appearance was at Khushbu Sundar's daughter's wedding in Goa just two days ago. Actor Trisha Krishnan has now shared how she shared a meal with the veteran actor just a day ago. (Also read: K Bhagyaraj death: Tamil filmmaker attended Khushbu Sundar’s daughter’s wedding 2 days before fatal heart attack )

A video of Bhagyaraj from the Goa wedding also surfaced on social media. He was seen warmly greeting veteran actor Chiranjeevi. The two smiled and shook hands, interacting for a few seconds inside the event. Trisha was also present at the wedding. She was seen in pictures with Tamannaah Bhatia, and Aarti Ravi.

Bhagyaraj was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai's Greenways area following a cardiopulmonary cardiac arrest. He is survived by his wife, former actress Poornima Bhagyaraj, daughter Saranya and son, actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj. His death comes just 17 days after the passing of his mentor and acclaimed filmmaker Bharathiraja, marking another significant loss for Tamil cinema.

Vijay announces state honours Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Saturday expressed profound grief over the demise of Bhagyaraj and announced that state honours would be accorded during his final journey in recognition of his contributions to Tamil cinema.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister paid tribute to Bhagyaraj's decades-long contribution to the film industry, describing his death as an "irreplaceable loss" to Tamil cinema. "Upon learning of the passing of Thiru K Bhagyaraj, the preeminent director, actor, screenwriter, dialogue writer, and music composer of Tamil cinema, who left an indelible mark through his multifaceted talents, I am filled with profound shock and deep sorrow," Vijay wrote in a post on X.

Bhagyaraj was widely regarded as the ‘King of Screenplay’ for redefining mainstream Tamil cinema with relatable middle-class protagonists, witty dialogue and emotionally engaging narratives. He made his directorial debut with Suvarillatha Chithirangal (1979) and went on to deliver acclaimed films including Andha 7 Naatkal (1981), Mundhanai Mudichu (1983), Chinna Veedu (1985) and Enga Chinna Rasa (1987).